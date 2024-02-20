The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now as cheap as the Pixel 7a

Refurbished phones are having a moment and it’s partly due to retailers like Giffgaff making flagship phones available for mid-range and lower prices.

Take this offer on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, for example. You can get a Like New version of the Samsung foldable for just £649. Considering this phone costs £1,049 to buy upfront from Samsung that’s a significant saving. If you’re happy with a phone in ‘Good’ condition, the flippable phone running Android 14 goes as low as £449.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Refurbs is where the deals are at If you aren’t compelled to pay over the odds for a new phone, you can save literal hundreds of pounds on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Giffgaff. Giffgaff

Rerburbished

From £449 View Deal

You’re probably wondering what these condition classifications mean. Like New for example, gets you a device with “zero wear and tear.” The phones “look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body.”

A device in Good condition has “noticeable wear and tear” and may have “marks on the body and screen”. However, it will “run beautifully”.

If you’re not sure about buying a refurbished phone, Giffgaff has a two-year warranty (12 months on a phone in ‘Good’ condition). Every one of its smartphones are subject to a 30-point health check, while the battery will still offer at least 80% of its original capacity.

One thing to note, if you’re a first time giffgaff user, you’ll need to buy a data plan to go with it with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. It’s a monthly rolling contract with no commitment to move forward after the first month. You can take out a longer contract if you wish, and that £10 a month for 18 months will get you 25GB of data per month.

Has Samsung done enough amidst increased foldable competition in 2023? Pros Premium look with no gap when folded

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset

Much more useful 3.4-inch cover display Cons Same 12MP cameras as Z Flip 4

Middling battery life, even for a foldable

Cover display software is surprisingly limited

The Galaxy Z Fold Flip 5 is Samsung’s latest flippable handset and continued the recent run of improvements. Our reviewer scored it at four stars, praising the premium look with the no gap hinge. It also has a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The cover display also got larger and more useful at 3.4-inches.

He concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold.”