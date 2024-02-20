Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now as cheap as the Pixel 7a

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Refurbished phones are having a moment and it’s partly due to retailers like Giffgaff making flagship phones available for mid-range and lower prices.

Take this offer on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, for example. You can get a Like New version of the Samsung foldable for just £649. Considering this phone costs £1,049 to buy upfront from Samsung that’s a significant saving. If you’re happy with a phone in ‘Good’ condition, the flippable phone running Android 14 goes as low as £449.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Refurbs is where the deals are at

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Refurbs is where the deals are at

If you aren’t compelled to pay over the odds for a new phone, you can save literal hundreds of pounds on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Giffgaff.

  • Giffgaff
  • Rerburbished
  • From £449
View Deal

You’re probably wondering what these condition classifications mean. Like New for example, gets you a device with “zero wear and tear.” The phones “look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body.”

A device in Good condition has “noticeable wear and tear” and may have “marks on the body and screen”. However, it will “run beautifully”.

If you’re not sure about buying a refurbished phone, Giffgaff has a two-year warranty (12 months on a phone in ‘Good’ condition). Every one of its smartphones are subject to a 30-point health check, while the battery will still offer at least 80% of its original capacity.

One thing to note, if you’re a first time giffgaff user, you’ll need to buy a data plan to go with it with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. It’s a monthly rolling contract with no commitment to move forward after the first month. You can take out a longer contract if you wish, and that £10 a month for 18 months will get you 25GB of data per month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 half-folded on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Has Samsung done enough amidst increased foldable competition in 2023?

Pros

  • Premium look with no gap when folded
  • Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset
  • Much more useful 3.4-inch cover display

Cons

  • Same 12MP cameras as Z Flip 4
  • Middling battery life, even for a foldable
  • Cover display software is surprisingly limited

The Galaxy Z Fold Flip 5 is Samsung’s latest flippable handset and continued the recent run of improvements. Our reviewer scored it at four stars, praising the premium look with the no gap hinge. It also has a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The cover display also got larger and more useful at 3.4-inches.

He concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold.”

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip: Which flip should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip: Which flip should you buy?

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Which foldable is best?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Which foldable is best?

Lewis Painter 6 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which foldable is best?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which foldable is best?

Lewis Painter 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words