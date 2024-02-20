The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now as cheap as the Pixel 7a
Refurbished phones are having a moment and it’s partly due to retailers like Giffgaff making flagship phones available for mid-range and lower prices.
Take this offer on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, for example. You can get a Like New version of the Samsung foldable for just £649. Considering this phone costs £1,049 to buy upfront from Samsung that’s a significant saving. If you’re happy with a phone in ‘Good’ condition, the flippable phone running Android 14 goes as low as £449.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 Refurbs is where the deals are at
If you aren’t compelled to pay over the odds for a new phone, you can save literal hundreds of pounds on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Giffgaff.
- Giffgaff
- Rerburbished
- From £449
You’re probably wondering what these condition classifications mean. Like New for example, gets you a device with “zero wear and tear.” The phones “look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body.”
A device in Good condition has “noticeable wear and tear” and may have “marks on the body and screen”. However, it will “run beautifully”.
If you’re not sure about buying a refurbished phone, Giffgaff has a two-year warranty (12 months on a phone in ‘Good’ condition). Every one of its smartphones are subject to a 30-point health check, while the battery will still offer at least 80% of its original capacity.
One thing to note, if you’re a first time giffgaff user, you’ll need to buy a data plan to go with it with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. It’s a monthly rolling contract with no commitment to move forward after the first month. You can take out a longer contract if you wish, and that £10 a month for 18 months will get you 25GB of data per month.
Has Samsung done enough amidst increased foldable competition in 2023?
Pros
- Premium look with no gap when folded
- Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset
- Much more useful 3.4-inch cover display
Cons
- Same 12MP cameras as Z Flip 4
- Middling battery life, even for a foldable
- Cover display software is surprisingly limited
The Galaxy Z Fold Flip 5 is Samsung’s latest flippable handset and continued the recent run of improvements. Our reviewer scored it at four stars, praising the premium look with the no gap hinge. It also has a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The cover display also got larger and more useful at 3.4-inches.
He concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold.”