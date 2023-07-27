Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already massively discounted

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has already been massively discounted over on Amazon.

We’ve only just seen Samsung announce its latest foldable phones, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already way cheaper than it should be. Amazon is offering the 512GB model for just £1,049, which is a £100 (or 9%) saving on the £1,149 RRP.

That’s not all, though. If you tick the ‘Apply £100 voucher’ box just below that price, you’ll lop a further £100 off the price.

You’ll be getting the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just £949. That’s £100 cheaper than the RRP for the lower 256GB model, as you can see from the official Samsung store front.

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Amazon is already selling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a heavily discounted price, knocking £200 off the price of the 512GB model. Just make sure you tick the ‘Apply £100 voucher’ box.

  • Amazon
  • Save £200
  • Now £949
View Deal

In case you missed it, we’ve reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 already, scoring it a very respectable 4 out of 5. “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold,” we said.

The main addition is that larger display, which has expanded from 1.9 to 3.6 inches, adding a whole bunch of widget-based functionality into the bargain. If you’ve used previous Galaxy Z Flip phones, it’s a game changer.

You also get a slimmer, more compact design courtesy of a new hinge design.

Of course, there’s some much stronger competition this year from the likes of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. With this discounted deal, however, we’d be highly tempted to take a punt on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

You might like…

Best Foldable Phones 2023: The six top foldables you can buy

Best Foldable Phones 2023: The six top foldables you can buy

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Google Pixel Fold Review

Google Pixel Fold Review

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.