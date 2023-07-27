The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already massively discounted

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has already been massively discounted over on Amazon.

We’ve only just seen Samsung announce its latest foldable phones, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already way cheaper than it should be. Amazon is offering the 512GB model for just £1,049, which is a £100 (or 9%) saving on the £1,149 RRP.

That’s not all, though. If you tick the ‘Apply £100 voucher’ box just below that price, you’ll lop a further £100 off the price.

You’ll be getting the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just £949. That’s £100 cheaper than the RRP for the lower 256GB model, as you can see from the official Samsung store front.

In case you missed it, we’ve reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 already, scoring it a very respectable 4 out of 5. “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold,” we said.

The main addition is that larger display, which has expanded from 1.9 to 3.6 inches, adding a whole bunch of widget-based functionality into the bargain. If you’ve used previous Galaxy Z Flip phones, it’s a game changer.

You also get a slimmer, more compact design courtesy of a new hinge design.

Of course, there’s some much stronger competition this year from the likes of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. With this discounted deal, however, we’d be highly tempted to take a punt on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.