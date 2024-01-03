The Galaxy S23 has never been more of a bargain

The Samsung Galaxy S24 might just be a couple of weeks away, but all that means is the offers on the Galaxy S23 are better than ever.

Mobiles UK is offering a free Galaxy S23 with 250GB of data for just £26 a month. The deal on the iD Mobile network also comes with unlimited texts and unlimited minutes.

Free Samsung Galaxy S23 with 250GB data Samsung sells this phone for £849. You can get it from Mobiles UK for £26 a month for 24 months with 250GB of data and a load of after-purchase perks. It’s practically buying money. Mobiles UK

250GB data and free phone

£26 a month View Deal

You’ll get the 128GB version of the phone in black and the contract lasts for 24 months. Considering Samsung charges £849 for the phone up front, you can get this deal all-in for £624, spread over the length of the contract.

This deal will also get you £100 cash back, a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE and 12-months of Disney Plus on the house (terms and conditions apply). That increases the value proposition further still.

The contract is for the iD Mobile network and lasts for 24 months. If you’re not familiar with iD mobile, they’re a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) owned bv Currys. It uses the Three Mobile infrastructure in the UK, meaning you’ll get access to fast 5G data throughout your deal.

A tempting flagship designed for one-handed use Pros Pocketable, minimalistic design

All-day battery life

True flagship performance Cons Near-identical to Galaxy S22

Slow charge speeds

Display only drops to 48Hz

We remain big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S23 almost a year after it was released, with our review calling it “pocket-friendly perfection”.

We gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five and praised the minimalistic design, all-day battery life, and true-flagship performance from those top-end Snapdragon chips.

We love the all-day battery life, capable triple camera system (50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x telephoto) that performs well in low light perfection.

Our reviewer concluded: “Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a great (though not top-end) selection of tech in a portable form factor, and it should be a serious contender for your next smartphone – just maybe not if you’ve already got the near-identical Galaxy S22. Check out our Best Smartphones and Best Mid-range Phones lists for even more options.”