Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Plus: How do the latest handsets compare?

Samsung has just announced its latest line-up of Galaxy handsets, but how do the two entry-level phones compare? Let’s take a look.

It’s that time of year again and Samsung has just pulled back the curtain on its revised line-up of phones for 2023. There are no big surprises this year as the anticipated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra all made an appearance, but if you’re looking to shop around the more affordable end of the trio then there are still a few things worth knowing that could influence your purchase.

If you want to know more about Samsung’s new high-end flagship then you can check out our breakdown of the Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra, but otherwise you can keep on reading to see how the two base-level phones compare.

The S22 Plus is better for watching content

Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Plus boasts a large 6.6-inch display that makes it ideal for watching the latest films and TV series on the go. The S23 isn’t exactly a slouch as its 6.1-inch display will no doubt appeal to folks who want a more portable device, but there’s no denying that the larger real estate on the S23 Plus will make it easier to take in all the detail.

Both phones are getting a power boost

When it comes to performance, users should see a massive boost on both phones as the S23 and S23 Plus will house the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. While we won’t know exactly how this new chipset will change day to day use, Qualcomm has explained that the Gen 2 chip can reach up to 3.36GHz peak speeds and is also capable of performing ray tracing in select games.

These benefits won’t be isolated to territories outside of Europe either, as Samsung is finally doing away with implementing its own Exynos chips into its latest smartphones, so you can enjoy these faster speeds no matter where you are in the world.

S23 Plus has a serious battery advantage

One of the appeals of Samsung’s ‘Plus’ range is its superior battery life (owing to a larger battery cell), and that’s only set to improve for the S23 Plus. By comparison, the S22 Plus housed a 4500 mAh battery, but the S23 Plus will hit the town with an increased 4700 mAh cell.

The standard S23 is getting a similar bump in battery capacity, featuring a 3900 mAh cell that trumps the the 3700 mAh alternative found inside the S22. These are the type of upgrades we like to see across the board, but there’s no denying that the S23 Plus’ larger battery will make it more appealing to folks who need a smartphone that can hold up under intensive use.

Comparable camera chops

Anyone who was hoping for a more substantial leg up for the S23 Plus in the camera department will be sorely disappointed as the Plus and the S23 bear the same camera specs, much like their respective predecessors.

What this means however is that, at least where cameras are concerned, you won’t be penalised for opting for the S23 over the S23 Plus. Both phones feature a triple camera array on the back with 50MP, 12MP and 10MP sensors, alongside a 12MP selfie-camera on the front. We’ll know more about whether there are any noticeable software improvements over last year, but we can anticipate Samsung’s colourful picture style making a return.