The Galaxy S23 FE has taken a massive hit on price

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE phone offers a lot of the tech from the standard edition at a great price – and we’ve never seen a better price than this.

Mobiles UK is offering a Galaxy S23 FE with 250GB of data for just £21.99 a month. The upfront cost is an insanely low £9. No that’s not a misprint.

250GB data

£21.99 a month View Deal

The contract is for 24-months, which means you’re paying just £537.76 for this phone plus all of that lovely monthly data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. You’ll get the model with 128GB storage in graphite black.

The contract is on the iD mobile network, which is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which is owned by the Currys Carphone Warehouse network. The service is provided by Three’s 5G mobile infrastructure around the UK.

In drawing my attention to this offer, our deals guru Thomas Deehan informed me this was “easily the cheapest S23 FE deal I’ve seen by a long shot – they mostly had a monthly cost of around £30 before, so this is a big price crash”

We don’t question that guy too much around these parts, because what he doesn’t know about bargain tech deals isn’t worth knowing. Plus, when you add compatibility with Samsung’s amazing Trio post-purchase deal of £100 cashback, free Galaxy Buds FE and 12 months of Disney+, it’s a stone cold winner (terms and conditions apply)

We’re partial to a bit of the Galaxy S23 FE as a cheaper (now dirt cheaper) alternative to the Galaxy S23 range. It retains the DNA of the Galaxy S23 with a similar design and many of the same flagship features.

Our reviewer said it “makes the right cuts to deliver a sold experience at a cheaper price” headlined by the great performance from the Exynos 2200 processor and the all-day battery life. We were happy to see Samsung carry over the dedicated telephoto lens (8-megapixel, 3x), which is a rarity in the mid-range of the market.

It certainly wasn’t perfect. It’s a little heavy for its size and charging speeds suffer a little bit. However, this was a tempting phone before the price dropped to this sensational low, so get on this one while you can.