The Diablo IV Xbox Series X bundle is back to a bargain price

If spending a little more time gaming is one of your 2024 resolutions, then this Diablo 4 Xbox Series X bundle is an excellent place to start.

Game is selling the Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 for just £379.99. That’s a full £100 off what you can expect to pay when buying the console and game separately.

We last saw this deal over the Black Friday weekend, so it’s great to see the retailer start the New Year by re-upping this offer, which includes one of the best games of 2023.

You’ll get the 1TB Xbox Series console, plus an Xbox Wireless Controller, and a code for the digital version of Blizzard’s hellish next-generation action RPG. Game says you’ll get the Light-Bearer Mount and Caparison of Faith Mount Armor in Diablo IV as a reward. The game was in the making for four years and has been an huge hit with gamers across the console divide since its release in June.

Microsoft has cut the price of the Series X in recent months in order to compete with the PS5. That can only be good news for consumers. We love both consoles, with the Xbox Series X getting a 4.5 star review.

“The Xbox Series X doesn’t win on exclusive games, but when it comes to features it is an amazing bit of kit, with highlights including Quick Resume, Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass,” our reviewer wrote.

“What it does with old games and loading times still feels like wizardry a few years into the console’s life, while features like Dolby Vision are still Xbox-only benefits in the console space. And while the full-fat 4K/60fps target is often unattainable, I’m still regularly blown away by how games look on this machine.”

If you’re still rocking an Xbox One, now might be the perfect time to upgrade, especially with the array of games available via Xbox Game Pass. There’s access to recent hits like Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and hundreds of other games to enjoy.