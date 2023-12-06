The Dead Space remake just hit its lowest price yet

For Xbox gamers of a certain vintage, Dead Space was the sci-fi game to beat. For newcomers and those seeking a trip down memory lane, the new remake is fantastically cheap.

Amazon is selling the Dead Space Remake for Xbox Series for just £24.99. That’s a 64% saving on the £59.99 asking price. The game is less than a year old, having been released in January 2023 and this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Dead Space on Xbox drops to all-time low of £24.99 The Dead Space remake is now just £24.99, down from the £59.99 asking price. Grab the fantastic reimagining of the 2008 classic on Xbox Series X today. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £24.99 View Deal

So, if you’ll forgive us for the “certain vintage” claim (after all, 2008 was 15 years ago) this take on Dead Space is a complete remake of the classic from EA.

It’s been well received by critics and gamers alike with an 89 average (out of 100) based on 96 critic reviews on Metacritic, while gamers give it 8.8 out of 10 from 1,393 ratings.

VG247’s review sums it up quite nicely. The site said:

Dead Space doesn’t just place you into the role of Isaac Clarke, it forces you into his head, too. You’re constantly questioning if the apparitions he is seeing are real, and his physical reaction to the unbelievable events aboard the space ship only fuel yours further. You are completely at the whim of the USG Ishimura, and it never lets you forget that. Ultimately, Dead Space is a game that a lot of horror developers can learn from when it comes to creating suspense and a feeling of dread in its players. And as far as remakes go, Dead Space has me thoroughly pining over a decade-old series. That’s a success, if you ask me. VG247

The remaster was handled by Motive Studios, the team behind Star Wars Battlefront II and Star Wars: Squadrons and will be developed within the Frostbite game engine.

In a press release, EA said the new game offers “improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics” as well as the audio visual improvements on offer within the new systems. EA says raises “the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights.”

You can see the trailer below.