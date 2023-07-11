The Apple Watch SE 2 is a steal with this Prime Day discount

Amazon is offering up the fantastic Apple Watch SE 2 for a knock-down discount price.

As part of the ongoing Prime Day deals bonanza, Amazon is selling the Apple Watch SE 2 on discount for just £228. That’s a 12% saving on the usual price of £259.

This is for the smaller 40mm GPS-only model, and you’ll have to take the Apple Watch SE 2 in either Midnight or Silver/White. The Starlight model still costs a little more.

Whatever the colour, you’re getting yourself an excellent smartwatch here. We gave the Apple Watch SE 2 a 4.5-star review, calling it “a basic, affordable and very good smartwatch for iOS users”.

“If you’re on the hunt for a first smartwatch to keep an eye on your movements or gym sessions, or just to stay up to date on your daily notifications, then this is a great choice.”

There aren’t all that many updates over the previous model, but it’s still the entry-level smartwatch to beat – especially if you’re an iPhone owner. It offers most of the features of its big brother, the Apple Watch Series 8, with exactly the same software.

If you’re after the best that Apple has to offer in this space, there’s always that Apple Watch Series 8. But with this Apple Watch SE 2 discount taken into account, the Apple’s flagship wearable is almost double the price. It’s certainly not double the smartwatch.

If you want to keep on top of all the latest Prime Day deals, be sure to follow our Prime Day live blog.