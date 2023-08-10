The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X just plummeted to an unbelievable price

If you’re in the market for a processor to build your own PC we can recommend this deal on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X.

Amazon UK is offering the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X desktop processor for just £160. Considering the launch price of £299 was considered to be excellent value then, this really is a discount worth shouting about.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X was launched in April 2022 and is built on the company’s Zen 3 architecture. It’s an 8 core processor with 16 threads and a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and max boost speed of 4.6GHz.

It was already the most affordable 8-core Zen 3 CPU and many reviewers have called it the best value in the Ryzen 7 5000 series of processors.

We reviewed and loved the “all rounder” and more expensive Ryzen 7 5800X, which is only 0.2GHz faster for base clock speed and 0.1GHz faster in terms of Max boost.

So, at this price you’ll be hard pushed to find better value in this range. Amazon shoppers are absolutely in love with this CPU too. From nearly 56,000 ratings, the product has a 4.8 star score from a possible five.

While this model isn’t likely to make it into our best CPU round up, it offers good performance at an excellent price for those operating at the affordable end of the PC component market.