The AirPods Max just received a price drop you won’t want to miss

The AirPods Max are a great pair of over-ear headphones, but it can be difficult to overlook their luxury price – which is why we we’re excited to see the pair drop by £170 on eBay right now.

The Apple over-ears are already reduced from their RRP of £549 to £453.96 on eBay. Now, a very limited deal has seen them plummet a further £75 to £378.96 with the code PURCHASE4LESS for a total saving of £170.

AirPods Max Deal The AirPods Max has seen a major price drop, making them a far more affordable option comparable to premium Sony and Bose headphones. If you’re an iPhone user on the market for a solid pair of headphones, then this is the deal to jump on. eBay

Use code PURCHASE4LESS

Now £378.96 View Deal

You’ll want to act fast though – this code expires tomorrow (September 23) and the headphones appear to be in short supply with eight having already been sold in the last 24 hours.

The AirPods Max are the first AirPods-branded over-ear headphones from Apple.

The headphones, which launched under a year ago, feature a canopy-shaped knitted mesh headband, a stainless steel frame and memory foam ear cups all designed to create an optimal acoustic seal.

The headphones pack a custom-built driver for reduced distortion and clear, detailed audio, along with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out distractions whether you’re stuck on a busy train or trying to focus in the office.

There’s also a Transparency mode to let in sound when you need it, as well as Adaptive EQ which adjusts the sound you hear to suit the fit and seal of the headphones.

Like the regular AirPods and the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max are designed to pair seamlessly with your iPhone with one-tap setup and the ability to switch between different Apple devices.

Finally, the AirPods Max offer 20 hours of playtime with ANC and spatial audio switched on.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker awarded the AirPods Max an impressive four stars in our review, writing:

“Apple’s first pair of over-ear headphones are a luxury aimed solely at those who entrench themselves fully in Apple’s ever-expanding ecosystem. They’re packed with good ideas, clever design elements and wonderfully versatile audio but the price, when compared to the big rivals, will make them a hard a sell for many”.

With the AirPods Max high price being the major drawback here, the deal seems like the perfect opportunity to pick up the Apple headphones at a sizeable discount.

Head over to eBay now to save £170 on the Apple AirPods Max and get the headphones for just £378.96 with free delivery.