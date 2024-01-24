Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 7th Gen iPad is now a bargain Apple tablet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for an Apple iPad, but don’t need the top specs for sending email, browsing the web and enjoying video, Amazon has a great option for you.

The retailer is selling a refurbished 7th Generation iPad for just £164 right now. This is the 2019 release of the iPad and still offers support for the latest version of the software – iPadOS 17.

iPad 10.2-inch (7th Gen) for £164 refurbished

The iPad 7 (10.2-inch) can be snagged for just £164 right now. It’s a refurbished model in excellent condition and comes with very buyer-friendly terms!

  • Originally £349
  • £164
This model has a 10.2-inch Retina display with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and 32GB of storage. This model has an A10 Fusion processor from Apple with battery life rated at 10-hours.

There’s also a Touch ID fingerprint sensor planted within the Home button (for authenticating accounts and Apple Pay transactions), as well as an 8-megapixel rear camera and 1.2-megapixel FaceTime HD cam. There’s also support for the Apple Smart Keyboard case and the Apple Pencil.

Amazon promises the refurbished product is in excellent condition (no signs of cosmetic damage visible from a distance of 30 centimetres) and fully functional. The battery will have 80% capacity relative to new, while accessories are included but may not be originals. It’s eligible for replacement or refund within a year if the product doesn’t work as expected, so it’s risk free.

We gave this model a 4.5 star review back in December 2019, praising the affordability, iPadOS software, support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and the larger than before 10.2-inch display.

Our reviewer concluded: “There’s no denying this is a great, even fantastic, tablet that’s easy to recommend. If you want to upgrade an older iPad to a device that feels slicker, offers integration with the Apple Keyboard and Apple Pencil and has a larger display, then you’ll feel right at home with the iPad 7.”

If you’re looking to save big on an iPad and don’t mind the absence of brand new model, then this is a great option that’ll do the job for you with a relatively risk-free warranty.

