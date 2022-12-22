 large image

The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now cheaper than they were over Black Friday

Jon Mundy

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are currently cheaper than they were over the Black Friday weekend over on Amazon.

From Black Friday on November 25 through to Cyber Monday on November 28, the Sony WH-1000XM5 were retailing for £290.68 on Amazon. That represented an impressive 24% saving, and we duly wrote it up as such.

However, the current Amazon price for the the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 is even cheaper than on Black Friday. These premium cans are currently down to just £285.83, which is a full 25% off the £380 RRP.

This is for a set of headphones that only launched earlier this year, and that we rate as the best wireless headphones around.

We gave the Sony WH-1000XM5 glowing five-star review back in May. After several years of iterative (if still class-leading) updates, the range finally got an all-new design with WH-1000XM5. Very stylish they are too.

The improvements go even deeper, with improved active noise cancellation, better sound output, excellent call quality. Battery life is also excellent, and we were able to get through a whole week of listening a few hours a day before they hit 10%.

Multipoint support means you can switch between two devices, which can be really convenient when you want to switch between your phone and your laptop without messing around in Bluetooth menus.

“Sony’s WH-1000XM5 improve over their predecessors in small ways that add up,” we concluded. “Overall, the 1000XM5 are another superb all-round set of wireless headphones from Sony.”

All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is a phenomenal set of headphones, and at the current cheaper Amazon price you really can’t go wrong.

