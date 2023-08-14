Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s 5-star XM4 headphones are back down in price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are some of our favourite pairs of noise cancelling headphones ever and this deal sees them back down to a super low price.

Amazon UK is selling the Sony XM4 headphones for £198.99, which is a 14% discount on the most recent asking price of £232.05. Initially, these headphones were priced at £349.

Of course, the XM4 model has been supplanted by the new XM5, but that doesn’t detract from a tremendous and timeless pair of cans being on sale for under £200 right now.

Sony XM4 headphones under £200

Sony XM4 headphones under £200

One of our favourite ever pairs of noise cancelling headphones is on sale again.

  • Amazon
  • Save 14%
  • £198.99
View Deal

In a recently updated test, our reviewer concludes: “An improvement on their predecessors, the WH-1000XM4 have been replaced by the WH-1000XM5 as the best performing noise cancellers. However, the cheaper, more affordable price ensures these headphones are a great pair for those who can’t afford the newer model.”

We gave the XM4 a perfect five star score which remains in place, even following the launch of the XM5. We love the audio quality, including support for high-res music playback through LDAC. There’s really impressive active nose cancelation, support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and a super lightweight (254g) and comfortable design.

There’s a 3.5mm jack for plugging into physical sources as well as Bluetooth connectivity and USB-C charging. There’s also a hard carry case too. Battery life is rated at 30 hours per charge, and the model also supports Google Fast Pair for rapid connection.

If you’re torn between saving some cash or splurging on the XM5, our reviewer adds: “The answer is that the XM5 offers even more refinement. Its bass performance offers more depth and accuracy, with the mid-range holds together with more clarity and a richness to its tone that makes the XM5 the more musical-sounding pair. The XM4 is no slouch and at their price they’re excellent and more affordable alternative.”

You might like…

Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds 2023: Top picks to block out noise tested

Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds 2023: Top picks to block out noise tested

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones 2023: The best ANC headphones tested

Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones 2023: The best ANC headphones tested

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Sony WH-1000XM5 vs WH-1000XM4: What’s new, what’s different?

Sony WH-1000XM5 vs WH-1000XM4: What’s new, what’s different?

Hannah Davies 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.