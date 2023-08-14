Sony’s 5-star XM4 headphones are back down in price

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are some of our favourite pairs of noise cancelling headphones ever and this deal sees them back down to a super low price.

Amazon UK is selling the Sony XM4 headphones for £198.99, which is a 14% discount on the most recent asking price of £232.05. Initially, these headphones were priced at £349.

Of course, the XM4 model has been supplanted by the new XM5, but that doesn’t detract from a tremendous and timeless pair of cans being on sale for under £200 right now.

Sony XM4 headphones under £200 One of our favourite ever pairs of noise cancelling headphones is on sale again.

Save 14%

£198.99

In a recently updated test, our reviewer concludes: “An improvement on their predecessors, the WH-1000XM4 have been replaced by the WH-1000XM5 as the best performing noise cancellers. However, the cheaper, more affordable price ensures these headphones are a great pair for those who can’t afford the newer model.”

We gave the XM4 a perfect five star score which remains in place, even following the launch of the XM5. We love the audio quality, including support for high-res music playback through LDAC. There’s really impressive active nose cancelation, support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and a super lightweight (254g) and comfortable design.

There’s a 3.5mm jack for plugging into physical sources as well as Bluetooth connectivity and USB-C charging. There’s also a hard carry case too. Battery life is rated at 30 hours per charge, and the model also supports Google Fast Pair for rapid connection.

If you’re torn between saving some cash or splurging on the XM5, our reviewer adds: “The answer is that the XM5 offers even more refinement. Its bass performance offers more depth and accuracy, with the mid-range holds together with more clarity and a richness to its tone that makes the XM5 the more musical-sounding pair. The XM4 is no slouch and at their price they’re excellent and more affordable alternative.”