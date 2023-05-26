Sonos Beam Price Crash: Save £150 on the 5-star soundbar

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) remains one of our favourite soundbars we’ve ever reviewed and this is a banging deal that’ll save you £150.

In fact, this Currys offer is so good we assumed it must have been for the first-gen model. It isn’t. You can currently grab the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for just £349.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is crazy cheap right now The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is our favourite compact sound bar and this Dolby Atmos-equipped option is just £349 right now at Currys. Currys

Save £150

Now £349 View Deal

Is Currys insane? Or just on a benevolent mission to ensure everyone in Britain has a killer sounder with virtual Dolby Atmos compatibility in the home to enjoy over the bank holiday weekend?

Make no mistake. We bloody love this soundbar. Our reviewer had no hesitation in giving it a perfect five-star score. He praised the clean and balanced sound, the option to upgrade with more home cinema components and the excellently compact size. We also appreciated the support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

It also has the Sonos TruePlay tech to ensure the sound output is balanced whether you’re playing music or watching movies.

“What you do get is clear and defined audio that will outperform your TV, a sense of cinematics and the option to upgrade if you want more immersive sound,” our reviewer wrote of the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) in 2021.

“With all of Sonos’ multi-room prowess piled on top, this is a soundbar that can deliver a great music experience, fitting in with your existing system, not replacing it. For my living room, I want the Sonos Arc, but for other rooms, the Beam brings the fun at a lower price.”

This is one of the best deals we’ve seen to kick off the bank holiday weekend. Upgrade your TVs sound today. You certainly won’t regret it.