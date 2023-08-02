Sky has an unbelievable broadband and entertainment bundle offer

There’s cash to be saved by bundling your broadband and entertainment and Sky has an unbelievable combo on offer right now.

You can get the Sky Stream puck with Sky Entertainment and Netflix plus Sky Broadband for just £39 a month. This boxes you off for internet and television, with the option to add more content to round out the bundle.

Sky Stream + Sky Broadband for £39 a month Combine your entertainment and internet with this Sky Stream and Sky Broadband bundle for just £39 a month. You’ll get Netflix free. Sky

Sky Stream + Sky Broadband

£39 a month View Deal

The Sky Superfast Broadband includes a 59Mbps download speed with guaranteed wall-to-wall WiFi, while the TV bundle will enable you to stream all of that content over Wi-Fi without the need for a dish.

With Sky Entertainment, you’ll get access to 150 streamed channels and a load of box sets including the very best US dramas from Sky Atlantic. There’s access to Sky Max, Sky Comedy and Sky Documentaries too.

From the third party channels, you’ll get Comedy Central, Eurosport 1, MTV, National Geographic and access to Discovery+. With Netflix Basic added into the mix too, it’s an absolutely superb deal.

The deal will cover you for 18 months before athe need to negotiate the next mega deal with a provider. Sky does point out that prices may change during this period, so be on your guard.

Before checking out, you can add Sky Sports for £20 for 18 months. That’s £5 off the regular price. You can also add UDH and Dolby Atmos for £6 a month on a 31-day rolling contract.

We reviewed Sky Stream recently, which offers users the chance to build their own bundles with rolling month to month deals or longer term offerings as we see here.

Our reviewer called it: “An excellent premium streamer from Sky that puts content at the core of its offering. That content is pricey, but no other broadcaster offers a broad a church as Sky does with its entertainment options.”