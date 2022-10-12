 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Save over £500 in Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio deal

Jon Mundy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio can be had for 24% less than normal in a fresh Amazon deal, which amounts to a whopping saving of £589.45.

It’s all part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, which wraps up its two day run at the end of today.

This particular deal sees one of the most advanced, fully featured, and just plain classy laptops on the market going to a lot less money. It’s still not cheap at £1,889.55, but a £589.45 saving is not to be sniffed at.

For that price you’re getting a top spec of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. Besides a 14.4-inch 3024 x 1964 display, you’re getting a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The stand-out feature of this laptop, and what really sets it apart from Apple’s MacBook Pro line, is its unique folding display. Thanks to an elaborate hinge mechanism, the screen can be laid almost completely flat agains the keyboard, turning it into a graphics tablet with a compatible Surface pen.

You’ll need to buy that stylus separately, but buying Microsoft’s Slim Pen is well worth it. There’s even a space for it to magnetically attach and wirelessly charged underneath the device’s front lip.

We found the Surface Book Studio to be a very strong contender in our 4 stars out of 5 review, praising its versatile hinge, sharp display, top class design and keyboard, and accomplished battery life. If you’re an artist, in particular, it reaches parts that no other laptop can reach.

Better be quick, though. Come tomorrow, this Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Amazon Prime Early Access deal will be gone.

