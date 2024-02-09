Samsung’s QLED The Frame TV is massively reduced at Best Buy

If you’re looking to class up the joint, but still enjoy some supremely high-end visuals, Samsung’s The Frame series of TVs is your kind of objet d’art.

In the United States, Best Buy is selling the 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K set for $1,199, which is £300 off the asking price.

Was $1,499

$1,199 View Deal

The deal also includes a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which you can play using the Game Hub on modern Samsung Smart TVs. A small bonus, but a bonus nonetheless!

We’ve reviewed this particular set and praised the HDR performance, matte display to reduce reflections, customisable design, gaming features and options for neater installation.

Samsung also offers an art mode, with a selection of curated art to enjoy when you’re not gaming, enjoying 4K movies or catching up on the soaps. There’s a gorgeous slim chassis that’s truly akin to a picture frame too.

A TV that's also a work of art Pros Good HDR performance

Matte display reduces reflections

Easy to assemble and customisable design

Good gaming features

One Connect box offers neater installation Cons Sluggish user interface

Similarly priced to Neo QLEDs

Limited black levels

Picture wise, we’ve got support for 4K/120Hz gaming, four HDMI outputs including HDMI 2.1 eArc for passthrough audio to your soundbar. There’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 and the Bixby and Alexa voice assistants are supported. There’s no Dolby Vision but you’ll get 4K HDR content in the HDR10+ standard.

Our reviewer gave it a four-star score and said you should buy if your tastes are of the artistic variety. He said: “The Art Mode combined with the matte display work well, making this TV an actual work of art.”

However, there’s better value in the TV space, primarily from Samsung’s Neo QDLED range that offers better performance overall.

He concluded: “Considering its lifestyle ambitions, The Frame (2022) didn’t need to be as good or as well specified as it is. I’ve been a sceptic of Samsung’s TVs in the past, but this is a fine effort, particularly for those who want their TV to meld in with its surroundings. The Art Mode may even make you forget there’s a TV there in the first place.”