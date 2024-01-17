Samsung’s most stylish Galaxy Watch smartwatch just got a price cut

Samsung has had a pretty busy day unleashing new flagship phones, but you can currently save big on its flagship Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch.

Amazon UK is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for £294, which is a 20% saving on the £369 asking price for the most stylish model in the range.

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and even cheaper than the Black Friday sale, where it got down as low as £319. This is £25 cheaper still.

This is a great price on the four-star WearOS watch that includes the popular rotating bezel surrounding the 43mm AMOLED display.

We’re big fans of how Wear OS has matured since Samsung partnered with Google on the platform. This is a superb device for tracking accurate fitness data, while that rotating bezel is a lovely way to navigate around the user interface.

Samsung's stylish new watch impresses in many areas Pros Great design

Love the rotating bezel

Accurate fitness data Cons Battery life still too short

Lots of fiddly settings

So many terms and conditions

Our reviewer suggests this is the smartwatch for you if you’re looking for a reliable timepiece to pair with an Android phone. “With accurate tracking, good software and plenty of features, the Watch 6 Classic is a very good smartwatch,” our reviewer said.

We gave it a four-star review overall and only had complaints about the battery life compared to some other Wear OS watches on the market.

The reviewer concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a great all-rounder, boosted by the resurgent Wear OS.

“If you’re looking for one of the best smartwatch options around, this is a key candidate. The design, tactile control and excellent sleep and fitness powers put it at the top table of Wear OS, but there are familiar caveats around battery life – which will put off some users. If you can look past this, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an easy buy.”