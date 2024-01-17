Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s most stylish Galaxy Watch smartwatch just got a price cut

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung has had a pretty busy day unleashing new flagship phones, but you can currently save big on its flagship Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch.

Amazon UK is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for £294, which is a 20% saving on the £369 asking price for the most stylish model in the range.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops to lowest price yet

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops to lowest price yet

Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for just £294. That’s a 20% saving on the £369 asking price for this stylish Wear OS smartwatch that pairs perfectly with an Android phone

  • Amazon
  • Was £369
  • Now £294
View Deal

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and even cheaper than the Black Friday sale, where it got down as low as £319. This is £25 cheaper still.

This is a great price on the four-star WearOS watch that includes the popular rotating bezel surrounding the 43mm AMOLED display.

We’re big fans of how Wear OS has matured since Samsung partnered with Google on the platform. This is a superb device for tracking accurate fitness data, while that rotating bezel is a lovely way to navigate around the user interface.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic homescreen
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Samsung's stylish new watch impresses in many areas

Pros

  • Great design
  • Love the rotating bezel
  • Accurate fitness data

Cons

  • Battery life still too short
  • Lots of fiddly settings
  • So many terms and conditions

Our reviewer suggests this is the smartwatch for you if you’re looking for a reliable timepiece to pair with an Android phone. “With accurate tracking, good software and plenty of features, the Watch 6 Classic is a very good smartwatch,” our reviewer said.

We gave it a four-star review overall and only had complaints about the battery life compared to some other Wear OS watches on the market.

The reviewer concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a great all-rounder, boosted by the resurgent Wear OS.

“If you’re looking for one of the best smartwatch options around, this is a key candidate. The design, tactile control and excellent sleep and fitness powers put it at the top table of Wear OS, but there are familiar caveats around battery life – which will put off some users. If you can look past this, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an easy buy.”

You might like…

Apple Watch 9 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Which wearable comes out on top?

Apple Watch 9 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Which wearable comes out on top?

Thomas Deehan 4 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which is better?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which is better?

Hannah Davies 5 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Review

James Stables 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words