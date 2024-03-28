Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for £199 deal is back

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 remain among our favourite true wireless earbuds and our undisputed recommendation for Apple power users. So, we’re always happy to see them on sale.

Currys is offering the AirPods Pro for £199, which is a £30 saving over the regular price of £229 and a full £50 off the RRP of Apple’s top wireless buds.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for under £200

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for under £200

AirPods Pro 2 are still at the top of the tree when it comes to Apple-friendly noise cancelling buds. They’re down to £199 again for a limited time in Currys’ Easter weekend sale.

  • Currys
  • Was £229
  • Now £199
View Deal

Your first question is probably whether this AirPods Pro 2 model has the USB-C MagSafe Charging case, rather than Lightning? The answer is yes.

This is the so-called AirPods Pro 2.1 update also includes an additional dust proof certification. They’re now IP54 rated for dust and water protection, while the previous edition had an IPX4 rating meaning no protection against dust. There’s also a 20-bit 48kHz lossless audio capacity for Vision Pro connectivity.

With no prospect of another significant AirPods Pro 3 update this year, according to reports, you’ll be getting the latest version of the buds for the foreseeable future. There’s top-tier active noise cancelling technology, with the ability to adapt to your environment, easy device switching between Apple devices and a wirelessly charging case with a lanyard loop for safe keeping and a speaker for Find My alerts.

AirPods Pro 2
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Some of the best ANC earbuds around

Pros

  • Excellent ANC
  • Rich, warm sound
  • Charging case gets some neat features

Cons

  • Many of the best features are iPhone and Mac only

We also love the rich, warm sound and compact design without the long stems that defined the original AirPods. Naturally, there’s hands-free Siri and on-device touch controls that make control of media easy. The built in U1 chip offers the security of Precision Finding, similar to AirTag trackers.

Our reviewer said the AirPods Pro 2 are a must-buy if you’re in the Apple ecosystem and you’re in need of great noise cancelling earphones.

Max Parker wrote: “The ANC here is great, especially for cutting out the whir of trains and tubes. Considering the size of the buds, it’s impressive how much noise can be cut out and how smartly it adapts to the environment.”

We gave these buds a 4.5-star review.

You might like…

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3: Which should you get?

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3: Which should you get?

Kob Monney 2 months ago
AirPods Pro 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro 2: How do the flagship earbuds shape up?

AirPods Pro 2 vs Galaxy Buds Pro 2: How do the flagship earbuds shape up?

Kob Monney 2 years ago
AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro (2019): What has changed?

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro (2019): What has changed?

Kob Monney 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words