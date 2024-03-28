Quick, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for £199 deal is back

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 remain among our favourite true wireless earbuds and our undisputed recommendation for Apple power users. So, we’re always happy to see them on sale.

Currys is offering the AirPods Pro for £199, which is a £30 saving over the regular price of £229 and a full £50 off the RRP of Apple’s top wireless buds.

Your first question is probably whether this AirPods Pro 2 model has the USB-C MagSafe Charging case, rather than Lightning? The answer is yes.

This is the so-called AirPods Pro 2.1 update also includes an additional dust proof certification. They’re now IP54 rated for dust and water protection, while the previous edition had an IPX4 rating meaning no protection against dust. There’s also a 20-bit 48kHz lossless audio capacity for Vision Pro connectivity.

With no prospect of another significant AirPods Pro 3 update this year, according to reports, you’ll be getting the latest version of the buds for the foreseeable future. There’s top-tier active noise cancelling technology, with the ability to adapt to your environment, easy device switching between Apple devices and a wirelessly charging case with a lanyard loop for safe keeping and a speaker for Find My alerts.

Some of the best ANC earbuds around Pros Excellent ANC

Rich, warm sound

Charging case gets some neat features Cons Many of the best features are iPhone and Mac only

We also love the rich, warm sound and compact design without the long stems that defined the original AirPods. Naturally, there’s hands-free Siri and on-device touch controls that make control of media easy. The built in U1 chip offers the security of Precision Finding, similar to AirTag trackers.

Our reviewer said the AirPods Pro 2 are a must-buy if you’re in the Apple ecosystem and you’re in need of great noise cancelling earphones.

Max Parker wrote: “The ANC here is great, especially for cutting out the whir of trains and tubes. Considering the size of the buds, it’s impressive how much noise can be cut out and how smartly it adapts to the environment.”

We gave these buds a 4.5-star review.