Quick, Best Buy’s selling 85-inch TVs cheap for the Super Bowl

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sometimes only a gigantic television will do. Whether it’s the big NFL Super Bowl showdown on Sunday or a bombastic Hollywood blockbuster, you want to maximise the viewing space.

Right now you can save $500 on the 85-inch Samsung Crystal 4K TV (TU690T) with Tizen. That brings the price down to $799.99 from $1,299.99.

Need a new telly for Super Bowl Sunday? Best Buy is offering this 85-inch 4K whopper for $500 off.

This is a massive saving on a massive 2023 telly that is available for free delivery or same-day pick-up. That makes it a perfect set for your Super Bowl party this weekend. If you don’t have a 4K set yet, it’s an awesome option because the game is being broadcast in 4K.

It’s got the beauty of the 4K (2160p) resolution despite that extra large, cinema-like set that’s built on direct lit LED technology.

Naturally, it’s Wi-Fi-enabled to power the Tizen Smart TV experience that includes access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and many, many more.

A quick trip to the product page reveals HDR10+ compatibility with a 60Hz refresh rate. There are 2 HDMI outputs and screen mirroring technology from Samsung SmartShare and Apple AirPlay 2. You’ll also benefit from Amazon Alexa and Bixby for voice compatibility.

We haven’t reviewed this particular set, but it appears to be popular among Best Buy customers. More than 150 of them have given the set an average review score of 4.7-stars from a possible 5.

