Prime Day’s come early with Amazon’s Ninja air fryer deal

If you’re in desperate need of an air fryer deal and can’t wait for Prime Day, Amazon has a great Ninja offer for you.

Amazon has just announced the dates for its Prime Day sales bonanza, and you can bet your bottom dollar that one of the hottest categories will be air fryers. Each and every year, the interest around air fryer deals is huge.

Thankfully, you don’t need to wait until July 11 to make your first air fryer saving. Amazon is offering the Ninja Foodi dual zone digital air fryer for just £169. That’s a saving of 23% on the £219.99 RRP.

As air fryers go, this is pretty much the gold standard. We gave the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L full marks in our review, praising its “exceptional results” with a whole range of cooking applications. The Ninja Foodi’s two independently controlled drawers allow you to cook separate items, but have them ready at exactly the same time.

We threw a whole bunch of meals at the Ninja Foodi, including homemade chips, burgers, corn on the cob, and even warming through leftover pizza, and it produced excellent results. We even used the dehydrate option to turn some fresh oregano into a perfectly dry and crispy version.

All in all, we rate this Ninja Foodi air dryer to be the best all-round air fryer for most people. Now that this Ninja Foodi air fryer can be had as part of such a great deal, it really is a must buy if you’re after a flexible, fast, and healthy cooking tool.