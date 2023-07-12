Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day Price Cut: Ring’s security system has never been cheaper

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking to make your house a lot more secure this Prime Day, then this Ring alarm bundle is as comprehensive as you’re going to get.

Amazon is selling its own Ring Alarm 7 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) for just £159.99 today as part of Prime Day. That’s a whopping £109.98 saving, or 41% off the usual price of £269.97.

Save 41% on the Ring Alarm 7 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) this Prime Day

Save 41% on the Ring Alarm 7 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) this Prime Day

Amazon is selling the generous Ring Alarm 7 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) DIY security system for 41% below the usual asking price as part of Prime Day.

  • Amazon
  • Save 41%
  • Now £159.99
View Deal

So what are you getting as part of this kit? There’s everything you need to get started, including a Ring Base Station, a Keypad, two Contact Sensors, two Motion Detectors, and a Range Extender.

Using this system in your home, you’ll receive real-time notifications on your phone if your system is triggered through the Ring app. You can further add to this generous system from the wider Ring ecosystem, including wireless Motion Detectors, Contact Sensors, and an Outdoor Siren.

It’s up to you if you opt to add Assisted Monitoring and Cellular Backup, which will set you back £8 a month.

We reviewed the Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) when it launched, and were mightily impressed, scoring it a full 5 out of 5 and calling it “The best DIY smart alarm system”.

The Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) is easy to install and open to expansion using old as well as newer Ring add-ons, and we reckon that the optional assisted monitoring service is reasonably priced for what you get.

As part of this Prime Day security system bundle, it’s pretty much a must-buy for anyone serious about securing their home.

You might like…

Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen Review

Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen Review

David Ludlow 9 months ago
Nest vs Ring – Doorbell, camera and security compared

Nest vs Ring – Doorbell, camera and security compared

David Ludlow 2 years ago
Ring Spotlight Cam Review

Ring Spotlight Cam Review

David Ludlow 3 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.