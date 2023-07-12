Prime Day Price Cut: Ring’s security system has never been cheaper

If you’re looking to make your house a lot more secure this Prime Day, then this Ring alarm bundle is as comprehensive as you’re going to get.

Amazon is selling its own Ring Alarm 7 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) for just £159.99 today as part of Prime Day. That’s a whopping £109.98 saving, or 41% off the usual price of £269.97.

Save 41% on the Ring Alarm 7 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) this Prime Day Amazon is selling the generous Ring Alarm 7 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) DIY security system for 41% below the usual asking price as part of Prime Day. Amazon

Save 41%

Now £159.99 View Deal

So what are you getting as part of this kit? There’s everything you need to get started, including a Ring Base Station, a Keypad, two Contact Sensors, two Motion Detectors, and a Range Extender.

Using this system in your home, you’ll receive real-time notifications on your phone if your system is triggered through the Ring app. You can further add to this generous system from the wider Ring ecosystem, including wireless Motion Detectors, Contact Sensors, and an Outdoor Siren.

It’s up to you if you opt to add Assisted Monitoring and Cellular Backup, which will set you back £8 a month.

We reviewed the Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) when it launched, and were mightily impressed, scoring it a full 5 out of 5 and calling it “The best DIY smart alarm system”.

The Ring Alarm (2nd Generation) is easy to install and open to expansion using old as well as newer Ring add-ons, and we reckon that the optional assisted monitoring service is reasonably priced for what you get.

As part of this Prime Day security system bundle, it’s pretty much a must-buy for anyone serious about securing their home.