Best Prime Day Phone and Tablet Deals: Save big on flagship devices

Upgrading to a new phone is no longer the bank busting experience it used to be. Sure, if you want the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the Note 20 Ultra for instance, then they’ll certainly set you back several pay cheques, but there are plenty of solid mid-range/budget phones that are definitely worth your attention.

From the Pixel 4a to the OnePlus Nord and even the iPhone SE 2020, the midrange market has never been better. Even so, regardless of which phone you go for, there’s no reason in this day and age why you should have to pay full price each time, especially with Amazon Prime Day around the corner.

Past Prime Days have brought about some incredible offers on smartphones and tablets, and we have no doubt that they’ll be a key part of this year’s sale as well. To keep you in the loop, we’ll be updating this page constantly with said deals, ensuring that no offer sneaks past your radar. Just be sure to have this page bookmarked to avoid missing out.

Best Prime Day Phone and Tablet Deals – Early Prime Day Deals

Even though Prime Day has yet to officially kick off, there are a few secret deals scattered throughout Amazon’s wares. We’ve had a search around and come across several fantastic offers that are almost too good to pass up if you don’t fancy waiting for the sale.

Deal: iPhone XR 128GB Refurbished for just £469 (original RRP £749)

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S10 for just £534.99 (original RRP £799)

Deal: Huawei P30 Lite for just £180.42 (original RRP £329)

Deal: iPad 7 Wi-Fi & Cellular 32GB for just £399 (original RRP £479)

Best Prime Day Phone and Tablet Deals – Our predictions

During last year’s Prime Day, every single model in the latest iPhone range at the time saw a price cut. The iPhone XR came down to £636 (from an RRP of £749) while the more premium iPhone XS saw its price drop from £999 to £806. As a result, we’d be mightily surprised if the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro didn’t feature a similar offer this time around.

For Android users, Amazon’s offer on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was an absolute steal. While the phone initially went for £899 at a launch, Prime Members with their fingers on the pulse were able to snap up the once-flagship phone for just £499. While it might be too early to see any huge discounts on the Note 20 range, it’s almost a given that the still-superb Note 10 will see its sale price plunge for the event.

