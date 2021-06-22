Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day Exclusive: Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £19.99

No, that’s not a typo – in what is undoubtedly one of Prime Day 2021’s biggest bargains, you can get a 3rd Gen Echo Dot with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the pocket change price of just £19.99.

It doesn’t matter if you’re building a smart home ecosystem, setting up your ideal speaker arrangement for listening to music, or simply fancy another Amazon Echo to add to your collection, this is one of the best Prime Day deals you can get right now – and today’s the last day you can get it.

As we’re currently well into the second day of Amazon’s yearly sale, there’s only hours left for you to be able to nab this offer, as well as the many others you can find across Trusted Reviews right now.

While it’s true that the 3rd Gen Echo Dot has been superseded by the highly spherical 4th Gen Echo Dot, the speaker is still an impressive piece of kit, originally earning a high 4.5-star rating from Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow. In his review, David surmised:

“While the previous Echo Dots were cheap ways to extend smart home control all over your home, they weren’t the most attractive devices and had weedy sounds. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same. The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show. Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy.”

In fact, if your main concern is in wanting an unobtrusive smart speaker then it’s worth pointing out that the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is actually smaller than its successor, and so it might be more to your fancy.

With a six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited thrown in, you’re looking at countless hours of being able to stream over 70 million songs whenever you like – all you have to do is ask.

Time is running out to make use of this superb offer, but remember that it’s only available if you’re already signed up with Amazon Prime. If not, then you can always swipe the 30-day free trial before getting the deal.

