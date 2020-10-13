Prime Day deal: Upgrade your PC with a 1TB M.2 SSD for just £84.99

If you’ve got a desktop PC and really need to upgrade your storage, then this 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD deal may be the best Prime Day deal yet.

The WD Blue SN550 1TB High-Performance M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD has been reduced by 31%, seeing the price fall to a super-affordable £84.99. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, making it the perfect time for a purchase.

Deal: WD Blue SN550 1TB M.2 Pcie NVMe SSD for just £84.99 (original RRP £123.99)

With sequential read speeds up to 2400 MB/s, this SSD should enable your PC to blaze through loading times in video games and data transfers. This is significantly faster than what typical SATA SSDs are capable of, with M.2 SSDs now considered the future.

You’ll need to check your motherboard supports M.2 NVMe SSDs before hitting checkout, but the majority of modern motherboards should work perfectly fine.

If the 1TB SSD is still too pricey for your budget, you’ll be glad to hear that Western Digital is also offering its 500GB version at discounted price this Prime Day, costing just £49.99 with a whopping big 34% reduction.

It’s worth mentioning that this SSD won’t be compatible with the upcoming PS5 console, with Sony suggesting that a NVMe SSD will need to meet a certain speed (5.5GB/s) in order to be compatible with the next-gen hardware.

But while this SSD isn’t a good fit for the PS5, the WD Blue SN550 M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD is still seemingly a great option for those who want to upgrade their gaming PC with modern SSD speeds without breaking the bank.

