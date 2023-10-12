Post-Prime Day, the Honor 90 smartphone is still mega cheap

The discount on the new Honor 90 smartphone was one of the highlights of the October Prime Day sales event, but if you missed out there’s still a chance to save big.

Amazon is now selling the Honor 90 phone for £349.99, which is £100 or 22% off the usual asking price of £449.99. You can choose from the Emerald Green and Midnight Black shades.

While it isn’t quite as low as the £332.99 we saw over the last couple of days, this is a great option for those who snoozed on the deal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The good news is you’ll still get fast and free delivery with Amazon Prime with delivery slated for Saturday if you order soon.

The Honor 90 is one of our absolutely favourite mid-range phones, with a gorgeous design, near edge-to-edge screen, and 200-megapixel camera technology. It’s also got a 50-megapixel front facing selfie camera.

That display we mentioned is a whopper at 6.7-inches, while it also offers a 120Hz refresh rate with a 2,664 x 1,200 resolution. It’s also got a whopping great battery. The 5,000mAh cell can offer 19.5 hours of video streaming and even then you can top it back up to 45% in just 15 minutes thanks to the 66W charging,

The Honor 90 only came out this summer so it’s great to see it available at such a solid discount. We’re big fans of the display, with our reviewer calling it one of the best for the price. The solid main camera and reliable battery life were also major plusses.

It earned a four-star review from a possible five and a Trusted Reviews Recommended page for good measure.

Our reviewer concluded: “After spending several weeks with the phone, I’m pleased to say that I’m genuinely impressed with what Honor has been able to achieve here. Not only is the base model slightly cheaper than the starting price of its predecessor, but it now offers one of the best viewing experiences you can find at this end of the market.”