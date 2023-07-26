Philips Hue Price Drop: Now’s your chance to stock up

If you want to stock up quickly and cheaply on top notch smart light bulbs, check out this Philips Hue price drop.

Argos is now selling a two-pack of Philips Hue B22 White Smart Bulbs With Bluetooth for a price of just £18.74. That’s a 25% price drop on the £24.99 RRP.

Save 25% on the Philips Hue B22 White Smart Bulbs two-pack Argos is selling the Philips Hue B22 White Smart Bulbs two-pack for 25% less than normal.

This will get you a pair of screw-in white LED light bulbs that can be controlled directly from your phone. All you need to do is download the free Philips Hue Bluetooth, and you’re away – no Philips Hue Bridge required. If you do add a Philips Hue Bridge at a later date, however, it’ll open up full home and away-from-home control.

Once set up, you can dim your lights from your phone, or from your Amazon Echo or Google Nest smart speaker. If you have an Echo device, it’ll even automatically discover your Philips Hue lightbulb, making set-up a doddle.

Besides direct control, the Philips Hue Bluetooth app also lets you set schedules for your lights.

Note that these aren’t the Philips Hue lightbulbs to buy if you’re after fine control over the colour or temperature output. These are plain white bulbs, intended for those who just want to control the light output from their phone.

We’ve made our feelings about the Philips Hue system abundantly clear. In our Philips Hue review, we scored the system a full 5 out of 5, and called them “The best smart lights you can buy”.

“Philips Hue is not just the best smart lighting system, but a genuinely useful upgrade on dumb lighting in your home,” we said.