PC gamers need to check out this 49-inch monitor deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re in the market for a monster monitor, this Acer Nitro deal is a must see.

Box is selling the 49-inch Acer Nitro Dual Quad HD monitor for £679.99. That’s a £50 saving on the usual £729.99 asking price. It’s in stock and there are free 30-day returns if you decide it’s not for you.

Massive Acer Nitro monitor deal

This 49-inch Acer Nitro monitor has an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio that curves inward as well as a dual Quad HD resolution. You can save £50 right now.

The immersive curved ultra wide monitor features a 32:9 aspect ration with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. There’s an extremely rapid 144Hz refresh rate combined with a snappy 4ms response time for smooth-as-you-like low latency gaming.

You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync technology to ensure the refresh rate of the monitor matches the frame rate pumped out by your graphics card. All in all, it promises mega smooth gaming.

The model is equipped with 121% sRGB coverage, a 3000:1 contrast ratio. and DisplayHDR 400 support, while you a connect your PC and other devices via HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C. It’s also height adjustable, and there’s a headphone socket.

Acer says the monitor is “designed for those who crave breathtaking visuals and expansive gaming experiences, this monitor combines an awe-inspiring curved display with cutting-edge technology to redefine the way you game.”

It’s ideal for gamers looking to take full advantage of the wide field of vision provided by 32:9 gaming. You’ll be able to see enemies lurking in your peripheral vision and be able to enjoy the visual wonder of games like Cyberpunk 2077 and others that have embraced the ultra-wide format.

The monitor carries the unwieldy ‘EI491CRPbmiiipx’ model name and, although we haven’t reviewed the monitor here at Trusted Reviews, Amazon shoppers have given it. 4.2 rating overall.

