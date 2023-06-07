One of Ninja’s best air fryers has taken a big price cut

If you’re one of the seven people in the UK who didn’t buy an air fryer in the last couple of years, boy have we got a tempting deal for you.

One of Ninja’s best-reviewed air fryer models is currently £50 off at the manufacturer’s website. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK is £169.99 compared to the usual selling price of £219.99.

Save £50 on a 5-star Ninja air fryer The 7.6L Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer (AF300UK) is £169.99. That’s £50 off the asking price. Start slicing those taters! Ni Ninja

Was £219.99

Now £169.99 View Deal

There’s enough room in both baskets to feed eight people thanks to the 7.6L capacity, and you can fit and roast a 1.6kg chicken in each drawer, if that’s what you’re into.

As well as roasting animal flesh 75% faster than fan ovens, it’ll air fry using 75% less fat than traditional methods. There are also max crisp, bake, dehydrate and reheat modes. There are also 2 crisper plates.

This model is one we’ve reviewed at Trusted Reviews. Our tester gave it a perfect five star review, praising the clever timing options, large capacity and excellent cooking programs. It’s truly one of the best air fryers around, in our view.

Our reviewer David Ludlow concluded: “For those who’d like the convenience of being able to cook a whole chicken, for example, the Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK is the better option. For everyone else, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer is an incredible bit of kit, one that I turned to using a good 80% of the time.

“The inclusion of two drawers allows you to easily cook a meal for two in one go, or you can use that extra-large capacity to use both sides at once to increase the quantity of food you’re cooking. Spot-on results in all cooking modes cement this model’s place as the most flexible air fryer, whether you’re cooking from scratch or just want the best out of frozen convenience food. It comes highly recommended.”