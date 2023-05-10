 large image

Now’s the best time to nab the Pixel 7 Pro

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Right now could be the best time to grab yourself the Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s flashy flagship phone, as evidenced by this brilliant contract deal.

The company will be announcing a bunch of new phones later today at its annual Google I/O event, but the Pixel 7 Pro will remain the top dog for another six months or so. We’re starting to see some outstanding deals popping up half way through the phone’s reign.

Take this contract deal over on Mobiles.co.uk. It gives you the Pixel 7 Pro on a 24 month contract for just £27.99 per month, with an up front fee of £79.

Get the Pixel 7 Pro on contract for £750

This deal gives you a Pixel 7 Pro on a generous two year contract for £100 less than the phone costs outright.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £79 up front
  • £27.99 a month
View Deal

Tot that up, and it comes to a total of £750.76. When you consider that the Pixel 7 Pro is still retailing at an up front cost of £849, you’ll appreciate what a great deal this is.

It’s a very good contract too. Running on iD, it offers you 50GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes.

We still love the Pixel 7 Pro, rating it to be one of the best phones on the market and scoring it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. “The Pixel 7 Pro is fantastic and one of the phones I have enjoyed using most this year,” said our own Max Parker.

Special mention should go to the Pixel 7 Pro’s awesome camera set-up, which takes astoundingly contrast-rich shots in all lighting conditions. Performance is very good, too.

Then there’s Google’s peerless software, which knocks every other Android rival into a cocked had with its cohesive, clutter-free approach.

It’ll remain one of the best phones around for the rest of the year at least, and you can be sure that Google will keep supporting it for several years to come. In short, grab this Pixel 7 Pro deal while you can. It’s red hot.

