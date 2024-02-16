Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s biggest air fryer just fell below £150, but stock’s selling fast

Chris Smith

The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is a whopping great air fryer and right now you can get a refurbished model for a whopping great discount.

eBay is offering the Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer for just £141.75 with the code BUYBETTER25 at checkout.

Ninja’s FlexDrawer offers single or dual drawer cooking with a host of great cooking modes. You can nab one for £141.75 right now.

That’s 25% off the £189 asking price for this certified refurbished model. Buy one of these badboys new and it’s £269, so with the discount code we’re talking almost half price here.

This model is Ninja’s largest with a massive 10.4 litre capacity. That space can be used as one large compartment or divided into two separate cooking areas with separate modes, times and temperatures.

This is a great option if you would miss the large, single zone capacity on one of the excellent dual drawer air fryer models.

Our reviewer was a massive fan of this model, which offers the familiar flexibility of the max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. There’s also offers a “prove” setting for you bread bakers out there.

He scored the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer at 4.5 stars from a possible five, praising the ease of use, excellent results and large canvas for cooking. The only complaint is, the entire drawer has to be washed even if you use half.

He wrote: “Easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results, the Ninja AF500UK is another winner from the company. Whether it’s right for you depends on what you need to do. If you mostly need maximum capacity, with the option for flexibility, it’s a great choice.”

The model has been refurbished by the manufacturer itself. They are returned products that have been professionally checked, cleaned and refurbished where necessary, Ninja says.

The company adds: “Refurbished products may have minor cosmetic imperfections and may not be in their original packaging but are in full working order, include accessories and come with a 1-year warranty for your peace of mind.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

