Ninja’s biggest air fryer just fell below £150, but stock’s selling fast

The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is a whopping great air fryer and right now you can get a refurbished model for a whopping great discount.

eBay is offering the Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer for just £141.75 with the code BUYBETTER25 at checkout.

That’s 25% off the £189 asking price for this certified refurbished model. Buy one of these badboys new and it’s £269, so with the discount code we’re talking almost half price here.

This model is Ninja’s largest with a massive 10.4 litre capacity. That space can be used as one large compartment or divided into two separate cooking areas with separate modes, times and temperatures.

This is a great option if you would miss the large, single zone capacity on one of the excellent dual drawer air fryer models.

Our reviewer was a massive fan of this model, which offers the familiar flexibility of the max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. There’s also offers a “prove” setting for you bread bakers out there.

He scored the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer at 4.5 stars from a possible five, praising the ease of use, excellent results and large canvas for cooking. The only complaint is, the entire drawer has to be washed even if you use half.

He wrote: “Easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results, the Ninja AF500UK is another winner from the company. Whether it’s right for you depends on what you need to do. If you mostly need maximum capacity, with the option for flexibility, it’s a great choice.”

The model has been refurbished by the manufacturer itself. They are returned products that have been professionally checked, cleaned and refurbished where necessary, Ninja says.

The company adds: “Refurbished products may have minor cosmetic imperfections and may not be in their original packaging but are in full working order, include accessories and come with a 1-year warranty for your peace of mind.”