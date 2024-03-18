Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Galaxy S23 Ultra low price is a great reason to skip S24

Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available for a smidge over £750, so think twice before splashing out an additional five hundred sheets on the new S24 Ultra model.

Amazon is offering the Galaxy S23 Ultra brand new for £753.79. That’s a massive saving on the £1,249 this same phone cost a year ago.

You’ll get the device in black with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, plus it’s unlocked for use on any UK network as well, meaning a seamless transition to your SIM-free contract without committing to a new deal.

Get the top-rated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for almost £500 off the initial asking price at Amazon. What was once £1,249 is now £753.79.

Considering the Galaxy S23 Ultra was Samsung’s top smartphone until around two months ago, this is a phenomenal price worthy of your consideration. If you’re thinking about paying upfront for the new S24 Ultra, this might be the better option.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is guaranteed the next major versions of Android and Samsung’s One UI for a few years to come, while the new Galaxy AI tools Samsung announced for the S24 Ultra in January are starting to trickle down to the S23 range also.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on a table with the S Pen stylus
Recommended

Even with the release of the newer S24 Ultra, the S23 Ultra still sets a benchmark for Android phones in 2024

Pros

  • 200MP camera delivers in both well-lit and low-light conditions
  • Top-notch performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • All-day battery life
  • Stunningly detailed 6.8in 120Hz display

Cons

  • Very expensive
  • Relatively slow 45W charging
  • Difficult to use one-handed

As you can see from the 4.5-star review summary above, we’re massive fans of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Our reviewer praised the large 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen as one of the best displays on the market, augmented by the S Pen stylus, as well as the blisteringly fast performance form the Snagpdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. There’s also an incredible 200-megapixel main camera that blows away expectations in both well-lit and low light conditions.

The phone is comforable to hold and you’ll get all-day battery life with regular use. We called the flagship experience “unmatched” for Android users, and it’ll continue to be updated with the new version of Android for at least two more years to come.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra goes a little beyond that, but overall the S23 Ultra is still a fabulous option for Samsung fans. Especially at this price.

