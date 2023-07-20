Need more data? This is the cheapest unlimited data SIM out there

Anyone in the market for a SIM-only contract deal with unlimited data can stop looking, because we’ve found the cheapest deal out there.

UK mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Smarty is currently offering a SIM-only contract plan with unlimited everything, including data, for just £18 a month. This is a 10% saving on the usual £20-a-month deal.

Just to give you an idea of how good the deal is, the step-down tier gives you 200GB of data for a scarcely cheaper £17 a month.

If you haven’t heard of Smarty, it’s an MVNO owned by Hutchison 3G UK Limited, which is the company that owns the Three network. As you might expect, it runs on the Three network.

Basically, you can think of Smarty as Three’s no-nonsense budget network brand. In the company’s own words, it offers “Low costs, straightforward plans, transparent pricing and flexible deals”.

In addition, you still get the benefits of EU roaming, so you can take your data plan with you when traveling abroad. Smarty also makes the promise that it “won’t force annual price increases on you”, so the price you sign up for is the price you get.

Another benefit of signing up to a Smarty deal is that it only deals in rolling contracts, so you’re not signing up to a lengthy 24 month contract like you do with the big four networks.

There are savings to be had when you sign up for a group plan, too, which might be worth investigating if you’re a family looking for a new cheap contract for all members.

Just pair this unlimited data SIM deal with one of the best smartphones on the market, and you’re laughing.