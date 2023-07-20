Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need more data? This is the cheapest unlimited data SIM out there

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone in the market for a SIM-only contract deal with unlimited data can stop looking, because we’ve found the cheapest deal out there.

UK mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Smarty is currently offering a SIM-only contract plan with unlimited everything, including data, for just £18 a month. This is a 10% saving on the usual £20-a-month deal.

Just to give you an idea of how good the deal is, the step-down tier gives you 200GB of data for a scarcely cheaper £17 a month.

Save 10% on an unlimited data SIM-only deal

Save 10% on an unlimited data SIM-only deal

Smarty is offering a SIM-only contract deal with unlimited data for just £18 a month.

  • Smarty
  • Save 10%
  • Now £18 a month
View Deal

If you haven’t heard of Smarty, it’s an MVNO owned by Hutchison 3G UK Limited, which is the company that owns the Three network. As you might expect, it runs on the Three network.

Basically, you can think of Smarty as Three’s no-nonsense budget network brand. In the company’s own words, it offers “Low costs, straightforward plans, transparent pricing and flexible deals”.

In addition, you still get the benefits of EU roaming, so you can take your data plan with you when traveling abroad. Smarty also makes the promise that it “won’t force annual price increases on you”, so the price you sign up for is the price you get.

Another benefit of signing up to a Smarty deal is that it only deals in rolling contracts, so you’re not signing up to a lengthy 24 month contract like you do with the big four networks.

There are savings to be had when you sign up for a group plan, too, which might be worth investigating if you’re a family looking for a new cheap contract for all members.

Just pair this unlimited data SIM deal with one of the best smartphones on the market, and you’re laughing.

You might like…

Best Foldable Phones 2023: The six top foldables you can buy

Best Foldable Phones 2023: The six top foldables you can buy

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Best cheap phones: Seven fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Seven fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.