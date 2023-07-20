Logitech’s gaming earbuds are now at their lowest price ever

The Logitech G FITS gaming earbuds have received a heft discount, and are now available at their cheapest price yet.

Amazon is selling the Logitech G FITS gaming earbuds for just £159.99 right now, which is a 30% discount on the usual price of £229.

These nifty little gaming-focused earphones only launched in the UK earlier in the year, so this is a great deal on fresh tech.

Undoubtedly the coolest thing about the Logitech G FITS is their Lightform technology, which moulds perfectly to the unique shape of your ears in just 60 seconds. We’ve tested this technology in the sister Ultimate Ears FITS earphones, and found it to be very effective at providing a snug, custom seal.

Elsewhere on the Logitech G FIT, Lightspeed technology provides blisteringly fast wireless connection speeds for extremely low latency gaming audio on PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

Battery life is another beneficiary of this advanced connection standard, with 10 hours available from the buds and a further 12 hours with the charging case.

When it comes to in-game communication, each Logitech G FITS bud supplies two built-in beamforming microphones.

You can expect a warm and detailed sound profile from the Logitech G FITS’s 10 mm drivers, as well as deep punchy bass. As you’d probably expect, there’s an accompanying G FITS app that can be downloaded with full EQ-tweaking potential, as well as a bunch of presets that are optimised for specific tasks and even gaming genres.