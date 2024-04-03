Last chance to get £151 off the Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is still pretty hot off the press, but there’s a rare opportunity to save over £150 on the RRP.

The retailer/network Voxi is offering a Galaxy S24 128GB for just £648 when you pay in full. Considering the RRP is £799, that’s a £151 saving. And you have to hurry because the deal expires tomorrow (April 4).

Be quick! £150 off Samsung Galaxy S24 ends on 4/4 Voxi is offering a £151 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24, when accompanied with a data plan from the MVNO operating on Vodafone’s network. Voxi

Voxi does mention the RRP for this is £928, but that is not accurate. However, this is still an epic saving on a phone that’s only been around for a couple of months. The Galaxy S24 model comes with 128GB of storage and is available in three colours for that same low price. You can grab it in yellow, cobalt blue and marble grey.

If you’re unfamiliar with Voxi, it’s a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that runs off the Vodafone network in the UK, meaning you’ll get the same level of data speeds and signal quality.

You will need to sign up to a mobile plan to get this discount on the Galaxy S24, but the good news is they’re simple, rolling 30-day contracts that can be cancelled at any time. So you can spend as little as £10 for the first month and then cancel thereafter. However, therere’s plenty of value to keep you on board.

Plans start from just £10 a month, which gets you a healthy 15GB of data. That plan also includes an Unlimited Social perk that allows you to use Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger and Pinterest without eating into your data allowance. There’s also unlimited calls, messages and picture messages.

However, for an extra £2 a month you’ll get 60GB of monthly data, Unlimited Social and Unlimited Music, which means you can stream tunes from Apple Music, Spotify and others without gobbling up that valuable data. That £12/60GB tarrif is clearly the best option right now, but you can check out the available plans right here.

The best small Android phone isn't without its sacrifices Pros One of a few powerful, small Android phones

Pricing makes more sense than the Plus

Some clever AI features Cons The camera should have been overhauled

Areas like battery life and charging lack notable upgrades

As for the phone itself, well the Galaxy S-Series range needs no introduction. It has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a pocket friendly design, AI smarts via the Galaxy AI platform and plenty of power thanks to the Exynos 2400 that competes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform.