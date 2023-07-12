Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Keep the kids entertained with this Fire Tablet Prime Day deal

Anyone looking for a Fire Tablet deal to help keep their kids entertained this Prime Day should read on.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is currently selling for just £54.99 as part of the Prime Day sales, which is a huge 52% saving on the £114.99 RRP.

You can specify the 16GB Fire 7 Kids in a robust red, blue, or purple case, which will help keep it safe from even the clumsiest toddler. Further protection is automatically provided by Amazon’s two-year guarantee, which promises to replace the device if it gets broken.

We reviewed the Amazon Fire 7 Kids last year and scored it a very healthy 4 stars out of 5, calling it “good value considering that you get a tablet, tough case, two-year worry free guarantee and a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+”.

Amazon Kids+ is an all-in-one subscription that supplies thousands of e-books, Audible books, films, TV shows, music stations, apps and games, all geared towards children.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids is extremely easy for small hands to carry around with them, thanks to that compact 7-inch display. It also has 10 hours of battery life, and basic front and rear cameras for use in fun apps.

Perhaps the most reassuring thing about the device for parents, besides that 2-year guarantee, is the provision of rock-solid parental controls. Using this intuitive tool, you can control when kids can use their tablet, set time limits, and set goals for things like educational apps.

It’s a great purchase, especially using this Prime Day deal.

