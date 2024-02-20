John Lewis has the Apple Watch 8 on clearance

The Apple Watch Series 8 is still an excellent smartwatch option for the vast majority of users, so it’s heartening to see this GPS model fall to £279.

John Lewis has got the Apple Watch 8 for £150 off on a ‘reduced to clear’ special offer. This watch was available for £419 just a few short months ago.

Apple Watch 8 for just £279 in rare clearance sale The Apple Watch 8 is the 2022 flagship but you can get it here priced at a bargain £279. That’s £150 off. John Lewis

£150 off

Now £279 View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the 2022 edition of the smart timepiece, so it’s less than 18 months old. It still offers access to the most recent version of the watchOS software (which is watchOS 10) and will continue to be updated for the foreseeable future. That means the best new features coming this year, next, and beyond, will be available on your Apple Watch.

This is the GPS edition of the watch, meaning it’s perfect if you don’t require additional, standalone cellular connectivity. It’s also the 41mm version of the watch, which is ideal for smaller wrists.

This watch pictured comes in the attractive deep blue Midnight shade, but scroll down and you’ll see (product)RED, Starlight and Silver options also available. Each of the colours come with a Sport Band of the matching colour.

This model isn’t all that different from the Apple Watch 9 in terms of the design, key functionality and fitness and health tracking features, but the Series 9 does add a new chip that enables a fun new Double Tap gesture with the thumb and forefinger, which the Series 8 lacks. You can read more about the key differences between the Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 8 here.

Our reviewer is complimentary about the Apple Watch Series 8 saying you should buy if “you want a smartwatch for an iPhone: No other smartwatch offers what the Apple Watch can and it’s really the only smartwatch that properly integrates with Apple’s smartphones.”

He added: “It’s not only great for health and fitness. It has access to loads of apps, gets frequent software updates, packs lovely watch faces and is very customisable.”

We gave this model a 4.5 star score from a possible five and although there are newer and more powerful options available, this price takes some beating.