Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

John Lewis has the Apple Watch 8 on clearance

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Watch Series 8 is still an excellent smartwatch option for the vast majority of users, so it’s heartening to see this GPS model fall to £279.

John Lewis has got the Apple Watch 8 for £150 off on a ‘reduced to clear’ special offer. This watch was available for £419 just a few short months ago.

Apple Watch 8 for just £279 in rare clearance sale

Apple Watch 8 for just £279 in rare clearance sale

The Apple Watch 8 is the 2022 flagship but you can get it here priced at a bargain £279. That’s £150 off.

  • John Lewis
  • £150 off
  • Now £279
View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the 2022 edition of the smart timepiece, so it’s less than 18 months old. It still offers access to the most recent version of the watchOS software (which is watchOS 10) and will continue to be updated for the foreseeable future. That means the best new features coming this year, next, and beyond, will be available on your Apple Watch.

This is the GPS edition of the watch, meaning it’s perfect if you don’t require additional, standalone cellular connectivity. It’s also the 41mm version of the watch, which is ideal for smaller wrists.

This watch pictured comes in the attractive deep blue Midnight shade, but scroll down and you’ll see (product)RED, Starlight and Silver options also available. Each of the colours come with a Sport Band of the matching colour.

This model isn’t all that different from the Apple Watch 9 in terms of the design, key functionality and fitness and health tracking features, but the Series 9 does add a new chip that enables a fun new Double Tap gesture with the thumb and forefinger, which the Series 8 lacks. You can read more about the key differences between the Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 8 here.

Our reviewer is complimentary about the Apple Watch Series 8 saying you should buy if “you want a smartwatch for an iPhone: No other smartwatch offers what the Apple Watch can and it’s really the only smartwatch that properly integrates with Apple’s smartphones.”

He added: “It’s not only great for health and fitness. It has access to loads of apps, gets frequent software updates, packs lovely watch faces and is very customisable.”

We gave this model a 4.5 star score from a possible five and although there are newer and more powerful options available, this price takes some beating.

You might like…

Best Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables we’ve tested

Best Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables we’ve tested

Thomas Deehan 4 weeks ago
Best Apple Watch 2024: Which Apple wearables are worth buying?

Best Apple Watch 2024: Which Apple wearables are worth buying?

Thomas Deehan 3 months ago
Apple Watch 9 vs Apple Watch 8: How does Apple’s new wearable compare?

Apple Watch 9 vs Apple Watch 8: How does Apple’s new wearable compare?

Thomas Deehan 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words