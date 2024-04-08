Jabra’s Elite 4 earbuds are half price for a limited time

If you’re looking for a pound-for-pound great deal on a pair of true wireless headphones today look no farther than the Jabra Elite 4.

Amazon is selling the Jabra Elite 4 for £49.99, which are usually priced at £99.99. You can get the model in Lilac or Navy, which are two of the more attractive shades.

Considering there is Active Noise Cancellation and up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case included, then this seems like a stone cold bargain. It’s certainly the cheapest we’ve seen them for.

There’s a snug fit, with warn and detailed sound, good noise cancellation paired with a HearThrough Transparency mode, and solid connectivity. There’s multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you can connect to your phone and PC at the same time. And Android users will benefit from Google Fast Pair too, for a rapid and easy connection to your mobile device.

Jabra still specialises in hands-free Bluetooth headsets, so you can rely on great call quality and the buttons within the buds provide easy operation.

Our reviewer gave the Jabra Elite 4 a 4.5 star score from a possible five. She concluded: “The Jabra Elite 4 are a well-rounded pair of earbuds that offer competitive performance and a large feature set for their price.

“The audio isn’t going to be a match for the most premium headphones. For that, you’ll want to look at Jabra’s higher-end options, such as the Elite 85t. However, if you’re searching for a great pair of all-rounders for £100 or less, the Elite 4 certainly won’t disappoint.”