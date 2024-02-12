iPhone 15 Pro is seriously affordable on this tempting contract

The iPhone 15 Pro remains Apple’s flagship handset for 2024 but you can avoid the hefty cost of buying the phone outright with this great contract deal.

Mobiles UK is offering the iPhone 15 Pro with 100GB of 5G data for £39.99 a month. There’s a £99 upfront cost for the handset itself, while the two-year contract includes unlimited texts and minutes.

iPhone 15 Pro with 100GB of data deal The iPhone 15 Pro features Apple’s most powerful tech packed into a sweet titanium frame with an excellent 6.1-inch display. It’s available for £39.99 a month with 100GB of data at Mobiles UK Mobiles UK

100GB data

£39.99/month (£99 upfront) View Deal

This deal gets you a 128GB iPhone 15 Pro in white titanium and includes free next day delivery in the UK.

The contract is for 24 months on the iD Mobile Network. This is a mobile virtual network operator that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we see.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a comfortable and lightweight design, thanks largely to the new titanium frame and rounded edges. There’s also a really capable camera system, which performs well in low light and well-lit conditions.

You’ll also get incredible power from the new A17 Pro, which enables phone owners to play console-quality games for the first time on Apple’s smartphone range. Games from the Resident Evil and Assassin’s Creed stables are among the initial crop of AAA titles to hit the platform.

We gave the iPhone 15 Pro an impressive four-star score and said you should buy if you’re looking for a pro-level iPhone without going for a massive display.

“The iPhone 15 Pro is very much a great 2023 smartphone with a gorgeous design that’s comfortable in the hand, a stunning display and an extremely capable camera setup,” our review concluded.

“The A17 Pro in particular is a highlight, boasting the best performance of any smartphone alongside the Pro Max, and the knock-on effect on battery life is certainly appreciated.”