iPhone 11 Pro Max gets a tempting price slash – now £599.95

In the market for an upgrade? This tempting deal gets you the excellent iPhone 11 Pro Max for less than £600. Can’t say fairer than that.

It can often be hard to find hefty savings on Apple phones, even when they aren’t the latest and greatest. That’s not a problem here though, as this deal bags you a 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max for £599.95.

You’ll also get free delivery, meaning you’re getting one of 2020’s best phones for a lot less than the latest round of iPhones Apple unveiled in October 2020.

Deal: iPhone 11 Pro Max for £599.95 from eBay

At the time of writing, the 64GB model is available in Midnight Green, Gold and Space Grey.

You can pay a bit extra for more storage too, with the 256 and 512GB options in stock in the Green and Grey. If it was us, we’d plump for green and pay £649.95 for the 256GB model as you’ll probably fill up 64GB rather quickly.

This is a refurbished device, however it has been fully tested and, according to the listing, sourced from Apple. There’s a 12 month warranty offered too, which is always good to see for refurbished tech. If you’re unsure whether buying refurbished is for you, check out our guide.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a 6.5-inch HDR OLED panel, 4GB RAM and Apple’s very snappy A13 chipset. There are also three cameras on the back, giving you various focal lengths to play with.

In our 4 star iPhone 11 Pro Max review we said, “What looks like a small update on the surface has actually turned out to be an impressive year for the iPhone line. The 11 Pro Max is a great phone thanks to tremendous battery life, a camera array that’s as versatile as anything else on the market and a big screen that makes it a joy to play games on.”

One of our biggest criticisms was the price, which isn’t so much of an issue with this deal.

