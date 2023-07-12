Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Huawei’s wildest smartwatch has had its price slashed for Prime Day 23

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon has slashed the price of Huawei’s inventive Watch Buds wearable for Prime Day 2023, getting you a smartwatch and earbuds for an even lower price.

As part of the Prime Day event, the Watch Buds – which packs a set of earphones inside a smartwatch – has seen its price crash by £70.

That brings the £449.99 price tag down to £379.99, as long as you’re a Prime subscriber. This price won’t be sticking around long, as it’s set to end today July 12.

If this particular deal isn't for you, our constantly updated Prime Day live blog will be highlighting the top deals across Prime Day 2023 – from phones to TVs – so there should be something in there that ticks all the boxes.

In our Huawei Watch Buds review, our expert review praised how Huawei had managed to cram the buds inside a wearable that didn’t feel overly big and cumbersome. “When a company says they’ve managed to put earbuds inside of a watch case, the instant fear is that it means you’re going to be strapping something chunky to your wrist. Much to our surprise, Huawei has managed to pull it off without making the Watch Buds feel like a hulking beast of a thing to wear.”

We were also fans of the buds themselves, enjoying their sound and loving always having them so close at hand. This really does feel like a classic gadget, and we’re happy Huawei was inventive enough to try it.

You do need a Prime membership to bag the discounted prices above – we’ve got a guide on signing up for the service that’ll work you through the steps.

