How to preorder the Steam Deck: Where to reserve your console online

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Valve has pulled back the curtain on its long-rumoured handheld console, and we’ve got all the information you need to preorder your very own Steam Deck.

It’s finally here folks, the Steam Deck is real and it might be one of the most impressive consoles of recent years. With the Nintendo Switch OLED having only just been revealed last week, however, it does feel as though Valve has been waiting for Nintendo to make the first move, and boy has it paid off.

With the base model of the Steam Deck costing just £40 more than the Switch OLED, it’s hard to imagine anyone other than the most die-hard Nintendo fans opting for the latter.

If you’ve yet to make your mind up, we will have a full comparison between the Steam Deck and the Switch OLED later today, but for everyone else, here are the steps you need to take to precure your very own Steam console.

At present, there is only one place where you can preorder a Steam Deck and it’s through Steam directly. The Steam Deck has yet to appear on any major retailers such as Amazon or Currys PC World, but once it does we’ll be sure to update this section.

In order to put your name down for a Steam Deck console, you’ll need to login to your Steam account (or create one if you’ve yet to sign up), and make a reservation for the model of your choice.

It costs £4 to make a reservation – a precaution that Steam says is in place to deter bogus reservations and to get the console into the hands of gamers. If you are set on buying the Steam Deck then fear not, that £4 charge will be counted towards the total cost of the console.

The ability to put down a reservation will be made available from 6pm BST (10am PDT), today July 16. Once stock is ready, people will be emailed on a first-come first-served basis to proceed with the final payment.

As previously mentioned, there is a minor £4 charge incurred when reserving your interest for the Steam Deck directly via Steam. With regards to the full price of the console, this is dependent on which option you go for.

The entry-level 64GB Steam Deck costs £349 ($399), while the 256GB SSD model will set you back £459 ($529) and the top-tier 512GB SSD version costs a hefty £569 ($649).

