Honor 6 Magic Lite deal gets you a tablet on the house

The Honor Magic 6 Lite is hot off the press and an impressive, affordable phone with a great screen. Buy it now and you’ll get a free tablet.

Amazon is offering a free Honor Pad tablet with the Magic 6 Lite. You’ll pay £349.44 and get the tablet worth £99.99 on the house.

All you need to do to claim your free Honor Pad X8 10.1-inch with 32GB of storage, is add the Honor Magic 6 Lite to your basket and the tablet will be added automatically.

The Magic 6 Lite was only just reviewed by us and arrives unlocked for use on any network with your own SIM. It has an excellent 6.78-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with a FHD+ resolution. There’s also 1920Hx PWM dimming to reduce eye fatigue and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

It’s a capable little number as well thanks to the 8GB of RAM and there’s plenty of onboard storage. 256GB to be precise. The mid-range Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset holds its own too with the expected limitations at this price point.

One of our favourite aspects of this phone is the genuine two-day battery life from the 5300mAh cell, making it ideal for those who forget to charge their handsets regularly. It also can be replenished pretty rapidly with the 35W fast wired charging.

Cameras are also a highlight at this price point. The Honor Magic 6 Lite has a 108-megapixel main camera that’s very capable in daylight. You’ll get an update to Android 14 soon, plus a guarantee of Android 15 some time after that arrives later this year.

An attractive budget-focused smartphone with stellar battery life and a top-notch display. Pros Loverly premium design

Brilliant display with 1920Hz PWM dimming

Long battery life Cons Slower charging than the Magic 5 Lite

Video stabilisation is awful

Ships with Android 13, rather than 14

We gave this phone a 4-star review when we assigned a verdict earlier this month. Our reviewer concluded: “The Honor Magic 6 Lite offers a lot for its asking price, and the fact that it looks the part sweetens the deal further. You get more RAM and storage than most brands offer at this price point, a lovely display with high-frequency PWM dimming, a mammoth battery and a solid primary camera.

“If display quality and battery life are high priorities, the Honor Magic 6 Lite is hard to beat at this price.”

Kill two birds with one stone and get yourself a functional Android tablet too.