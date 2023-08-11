Hit your fitness goals with this Garmin Fenix 7 price cut

If you’re seeking a high-end fitness watch to hit your summer goals then this offer on the Garmin Fenix 7 is just what the coach ordered.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Fenix 7 multipart GPS watch for £160.99 off. It’s now just £429, down from the usual asking price of £599.99. This is for the silver model with a graphite strap. There are other models available but not with the 28% discount.

Garmin Fenix 7 outdoor king is 28% off The awesome Garmin Fenix 7 fitness watch is hugely discounted at Amazon right now. It’s the perfect watch for the outdoor fitness enthusiast. Amazon UK

For what our reviewer describes as “best in class navigation, mapping and fitness tracking” on a device that’s only just over a year old, this is an offer to be reckoned with from Amazon.

Our reviewer loved the strong outdoor tracking accuracy, responsive touchscreen and improved battery life compared to the predecessor. One of his only complaints was about the price and that’s no longer an issue, given this offer.

The seventh generation Fenix model is the outdoor watch to beat thanks to its accurate mapping and navigation tech, so this is definitely one for the fitness fans who like to get out there into the wilderness for hours on end. If you’re more into the idea of some gentle runs and bike rides then it might be an idea to look out for a deal on the more affordable, but still excellent Forerunner range. You can get a sense for which model suits you within our best Garmin watches round-up.

Our reviewer gave the Fenix 7 a 4.5 star score from a possible five and concluded: “The Fenix 7 is a great outdoor watch with new features that make it a worthwhile upgrade from the Fenix 6, if you value supreme outdoor accuracy.

“During testing we found the device’s increased number of mapping features work brilliantly. Coupled with its radically improved battery life, this makes the Garmin Fenix 7 an excellent investment for any adventurous hiker, runner or cyclist who regularly venture off the beaten path.”