Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hit your fitness goals with this Garmin Fenix 7 price cut

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re seeking a high-end fitness watch to hit your summer goals then this offer on the Garmin Fenix 7 is just what the coach ordered.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Fenix 7 multipart GPS watch for £160.99 off. It’s now just £429, down from the usual asking price of £599.99. This is for the silver model with a graphite strap. There are other models available but not with the 28% discount.

Garmin Fenix 7 outdoor king is 28% off

Garmin Fenix 7 outdoor king is 28% off

The awesome Garmin Fenix 7 fitness watch is hugely discounted at Amazon right now. It’s the perfect watch for the outdoor fitness enthusiast.

  • Amazon UK
  • Save 28%
  • £429
View Deal

For what our reviewer describes as “best in class navigation, mapping and fitness tracking” on a device that’s only just over a year old, this is an offer to be reckoned with from Amazon.

Our reviewer loved the strong outdoor tracking accuracy, responsive touchscreen and improved battery life compared to the predecessor. One of his only complaints was about the price and that’s no longer an issue, given this offer.

The seventh generation Fenix model is the outdoor watch to beat thanks to its accurate mapping and navigation tech, so this is definitely one for the fitness fans who like to get out there into the wilderness for hours on end. If you’re more into the idea of some gentle runs and bike rides then it might be an idea to look out for a deal on the more affordable, but still excellent Forerunner range. You can get a sense for which model suits you within our best Garmin watches round-up.

Our reviewer gave the Fenix 7 a 4.5 star score from a possible five and concluded: “The Fenix 7 is a great outdoor watch with new features that make it a worthwhile upgrade from the Fenix 6, if you value supreme outdoor accuracy.

“During testing we found the device’s increased number of mapping features work brilliantly. Coupled with its radically improved battery life, this makes the Garmin Fenix 7 an excellent investment for any adventurous hiker, runner or cyclist who regularly venture off the beaten path.”

You might like…

Best Smartwatch 2023: The top 8 wearables we’ve tested

Best Smartwatch 2023: The top 8 wearables we’ve tested

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Best Garmin Watch 2023: Conquer your fitness goals with these top wearables

Best Garmin Watch 2023: Conquer your fitness goals with these top wearables

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Garmin Fenix 7 Review

Garmin Fenix 7 Review

Michael Sawh 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.