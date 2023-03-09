 large image

Here’s how you can get an iPhone 14 Pro for just £799

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Interested in securing an iPhone 14 Pro deal for just £799? Giffgaff has just the deal for you.

The O2-affiliated virtual network operator is currently selling Apple’s flagship phone from just £799 rather than the usual price of £1,099. That’s a £300 saving.

So what’s the secret to Giffgaff’s iPhone 14 Pro deal? Well, these aren’t brand new handsets, but rather refurbished models.

For this price you’re getting a preowned model in ‘Good’ condition, which means that it exhibits signs of “Noticeable wear and tear”. In other words, one of these phones “Might have marks on the body and screen”. However, they are guaranteed to “run beautifully”.

Indeed, so confident is Giffgaff in its refurbishment programme, which includes a 30-point health check, that it supplies a 12 month warranty with each purchase. It also guarantees that the battery will have 80% battery health or better, which you’d certainly hope for considering the iPhone 14 Pro is only about 6 months old.

All in all, it’s a great option if you’re looking for the cheapest price possible for one of the best phones on the market. Especially if you’re the sort of person who will slap on a case as soon as you receive it anyway.

We gave the iPhone 14 Pro a 4.5-star review at launch, and we stand by that score in March 2023. Our reviewer praised it for its unmatched performance and its brilliantly bright, responsive display.

This is the first iPhone to scale up to a 48MP camera, enhancing an already brilliant photographic system. We’re big fans of Apple’s neat new Dynamic Island notch system too, which offers useful little heads-up notifications.

