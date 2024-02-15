Giffgaff has an outrageous offer on the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro is Apple’s hottest phone of the year, but the price of buying outright can be prohibitive. Giffgaff is lessening the blow with this great deal on a ‘Like New’ handset.
Right now you can get an iPhone 15 Pro in Like New condition for £849, which is £150 off the actually new price.
There are a choice of three colours; black titanium, blue titanium and natural titanium and each handset comes with 128GB of storage.
When buying a ‘Like New’ phone, Giffgaff says it looks brand new, like it’s never been used before, with no visible scratches on the screen or body.
However, if you don’t need a Like New model, you can get this phone for as little as £699 if you’re happy with a phone in ‘Good’ condition. That means there’ll be noticeable wear and tear, but will run perfectly.
If you haven’t heard of Giffgaff before, it’s a popular MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that uses O2’s network infrastructure. That means 5G data, coupled with unlimited data and minutes.
You might be wary about buying a refurbished phone, but Giffgaff offers a two-year warranty (12 months on a phone in ‘Good’ condition). Before posted out to you, there’s a 30-point health check of the phone, and battery life will be at least 80% of its original capacity. Any phone you buy has been professionally data-wiped too.
One thing to note, if you’re a first time giffgaff user, you’ll need to buy a data plan to go with it with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. It’s a monthly rolling contract with no commitment to move forward after the first month.
You can take out a longer contract if you wish, and that £10 a month for 18 months will get you 25GB of data per month.