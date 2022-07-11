Get half off the Fire TV Cube ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day might not have officially kicked off yet but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from slashing the price of its Fire TV Cube by half ahead of the annual sale.

Amazon has dropped the cost of the the Fire TV Cube down to just £54.99 ahead of the Prime Day 2022. That’s a £55 (or 50%) saving on the usually £109.99 streaming box.

Of course, you’ll need a Amazon Prime account to access any of this week’s major deals. As a Prime member, you’ll also get free Premium delivery and access to the TV and movies available on Prime Video – just be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven’t already got an account.

Get 50% off the Fire TV Cube Get the Fire TV Cube for just £54.99 in this early Prime Day deal. That’s half off the usually £109.99 device. Amazon

Save 50%

£54.99 View Deal

The Fire TV Cube is a 4K streaming box created by Amazon.

It includes support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio, as well as plenty of popular apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, NOW, Disney Plus and more.

As a Fire device, the cube also packs built-in Alexa support so you can ask questions even when the TV is switched off.

“The Fire TV Cube can play content from all the major apps (and then some), does so in good quality and is able to (mostly) give you control over your home cinema set up via your voice. That ticks plenty, if not all, the required boxes”, said TV and audio editor Kob Monney in our 4.5/5 star review of the box.

“Some will complain about the focus on Amazon products, but it’s called the Amazon Fire TV Cube for a reason. If you’re a Prime subscriber who’s very much into their entertainment options, the Fire TV Cube is a one-stop shop”.

