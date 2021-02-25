Get DOOM Eternal for under £15 on PS4 and Xbox One right now

eBay is currently offering the fantastic DOOM Eternal for a fraction of its original price on PS4 and Xbox One, and that’s with a robust next-gen upgrade on the horizon.

Released earlier last year for PS4, Xbox One and PC – and finally receiving a Nintendo Switch port back in December, DOOM Eternal is a fantastically brutal first-person shooter that is easy to recommend for any fan of the beloved genre.

Acting as a direct sequel to the 2016 reboot, Eternal sees the legendary marine taking the fight to Earth as demons begin to emerge and take over the planet. It’s a bloody, brilliant and endlessly satisfying experience that plays a treat on all platforms. Now, it can be yours for pennies.

Scoring 4/5 in our review, we praised its over-the-top action, satisfying gunplay and bloody visuals: “With Doom Eternal, id Software cranks the volume up to 20. There’s a booming soundtrack, pulse-raising action and stunning hellish landscapes aplenty, but the sequel still isn’t without its flaws.” Despite a few small shortcomings, Eternal is still one of the best first-person shooters to emerge in recent years, and for very good reason.

Since its initial release, DOOM Eternal has received its first major single-player expansion, with a second set to arrive in the coming months alongside a free upgrade for owners of next-gen consoles. Exactly when this upgrade will arrive remains unclear, but it’s a relief to know that existing players won’t need to pay a penny.

