Get DOOM Eternal for under £15 on PS4 and Xbox One right now

Jade King |

eBay is currently offering the fantastic DOOM Eternal for a fraction of its original price on PS4 and Xbox One, and that’s with a robust next-gen upgrade on the horizon. 

Released earlier last year for PS4, Xbox One and PC – and finally receiving a Nintendo Switch port back in December, DOOM Eternal is a fantastically brutal first-person shooter that is easy to recommend for any fan of the beloved genre.

Acting as a direct sequel to the 2016 reboot, Eternal sees the legendary marine taking the fight to Earth as demons begin to emerge and take over the planet. It’s a bloody, brilliant and endlessly satisfying experience that plays a treat on all platforms. Now, it can be yours for pennies. 

Scoring 4/5 in our review, we praised its over-the-top action, satisfying gunplay and bloody visuals: “With Doom Eternal, id Software cranks the volume up to 20. There’s a booming soundtrack, pulse-raising action and stunning hellish landscapes aplenty, but the sequel still isn’t without its flaws.” Despite a few small shortcomings, Eternal is still one of the best first-person shooters to emerge in recent years, and for very good reason.

Since its initial release, DOOM Eternal has received its first major single-player expansion, with a second set to arrive in the coming months alongside a free upgrade for owners of next-gen consoles. Exactly when this upgrade will arrive remains unclear, but it’s a relief to know that existing players won’t need to pay a penny.

Jade King
Gaming Editor
Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…
Jade King