Forget the Galaxy S24 when the S23 Plus is this cheap

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the latest and greatest Samsung phone on the block, but it also means we’re seeing some incredible deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 range.

Mobile Phones Direct is selling the Galaxy S23 Plus SIM-free for just £599. Considering the phone was £1,049 when it arrived a year ago, this is an excellent deal. This makes it the same price as the mid-range Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

There’s also the huge incentives Samsung continues to offer when purchasing a device from the Galaxy S23 family. It includes £100 cashback, a 12-month subscription to Disney+ and a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. All in all, it amounts to a value of £294.

You can read the terms of the promotion here. Ultimately through this promotion ends on January 25 2024, so you’ll need to get this deal today, or during the next few days and claim your benefits post-purchase.

We gave the phone a four-star review when it arrived in early 2023, one year ago. The loved the perfect 6.6-inch display size, the high tech AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. We were also big fans of the top end performance from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

In 2023 Samsung upped its support for flagship Galaxy phones to support four years of operating system updates, so if you buy the Galaxy S23 Plus now, not only do you have an Android 14 update, but can also expect three more.

Our reviewer concluded: “The S23 Plus still offers a very tempting package when everything is considered. This is a phone with a light, pocketable body; a big, bright screen and excellent performance. Software updates are promised for years, the camera is reliable and the battery life is very good.”

He said this was a smart buy if you want a “complete no-nonsense Android phone.”