Echo Pop smart speakers are back down to a bargain price

We labelled the Echo Pop “Prime Day’s biggest smart home bargain” during Amazon’s sales extravaganza last month, after it dropped to an incredibly low price.

Now Amazon is offering another great deal on its cutest smart speaker. Add an Echo Pop to your basked and use the code ECHOPOP at checkout, and you’ll find that you can add a second Echo Pop speaker for free.

You could either use this deal to place an Echo Pop in two separate rooms, or pair them up for a meatier stereo sound output. Indeed, with the Echo Pop’s audio not being the strongest, pairing two up like this could be the best approach.

Whatever you choose to do with your twin Echo Pop speakers, this is a great price for a compact smart speaker that we liked in our 3.5-star review, but found to be “not quite cheap enough”. At essentially half the usual price, it’s a different matter entirely.

We called the Echo Pop a “cool-looking smart speaker” that was ideal for general requests and smart home control. It’s Matter compatible, so it’s a great way to control your smart home on the cheap.

Naturally, it’ll pair up with your other Echo speakers for the full multi-room audio experience.

The Echo Pop is one of Amazon’s newer devices too, having only launched a couple of months ago. This is no clear out, then. You’re getting a brand new device (or indeed two) that Amazon will be supporting for some time to come.